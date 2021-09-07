A video of the MP, Shashi Tharoor has once again gone viral. But for a change, this time it isn't him speaking fluent complicated English, instead he can be seen enjoying an old Hindi song, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se.
After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021
And guess who responded to the video? Javed Akhtar.
Javed Akhtar took a subtle dig at Shashi's singing skills and accent, with his tweet.
Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021
Twitter obviously had a lot to say about this remark:
Javed akhtar mocking accent of tharoor pic.twitter.com/Wtjj41u7dP— Facts (@BefittingFacts) September 6, 2021
But you got to give him his confidence, sporting spirit, and the sheer joie de vivre he has.. marvellous!
I also thought he was singing some English song— @sanya (@Uroosahaidar) September 6, 2021
You just slay it every time Javed saab 😂😂😂— Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) September 6, 2021
Typical North Indian condescension! Javed Akhtar, I challenge you to sing one song from any South Indian language intelligibly— CK Jaidev (@ckjaidev) September 6, 2021
Hahaha! Aur ye aaya Javed saab ka front foot par shandaar chauka!— Mihir Pandya (@miyaamihir) September 6, 2021
Javed sir, he must be credited for singing a hindi song being a mallu.— Avinash singh 🇮🇳 (@Avinash77288773) September 6, 2021
We can't even think of malyalam songs forget about singing.
#Javedsaheb...you sing in #Malayalam and we will poke fun at you too...Congrats Shashi for singing melodiously...yes the pronunciations could have been better, but not bad enuff to deserve that jibe from #Javedsaheb.— Anil Wanvari (@anilwanvari) September 6, 2021
We don't know about good or bad, but it was definitely a fun rendition.