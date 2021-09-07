A video of the MP, Shashi Tharoor has once again gone viral. But for a change, this time it isn't him speaking fluent complicated English, instead he can be seen enjoying an old Hindi song, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se.

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

And guess who responded to the video? Javed Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar took a subtle dig at Shashi's singing skills and accent, with his tweet.

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

Twitter obviously had a lot to say about this remark:

Javed akhtar mocking accent of tharoor pic.twitter.com/Wtjj41u7dP — Facts (@BefittingFacts) September 6, 2021

But you got to give him his confidence, sporting spirit, and the sheer joie de vivre he has.. marvellous! — Indranil Mukherjee, Author (@indranil9) September 6, 2021

I also thought he was singing some English song — @sanya (@Uroosahaidar) September 6, 2021

You just slay it every time Javed saab 😂😂😂 — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) September 6, 2021

Typical North Indian condescension! Javed Akhtar, I challenge you to sing one song from any South Indian language intelligibly — CK Jaidev (@ckjaidev) September 6, 2021

Hahaha! Aur ye aaya Javed saab ka front foot par shandaar chauka! — Mihir Pandya (@miyaamihir) September 6, 2021

Javed sir, he must be credited for singing a hindi song being a mallu.



We can't even think of malyalam songs forget about singing. — Avinash singh 🇮🇳 (@Avinash77288773) September 6, 2021

#Javedsaheb...you sing in #Malayalam and we will poke fun at you too...Congrats Shashi for singing melodiously...yes the pronunciations could have been better, but not bad enuff to deserve that jibe from #Javedsaheb. — Anil Wanvari (@anilwanvari) September 6, 2021

We don't know about good or bad, but it was definitely a fun rendition.