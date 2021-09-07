A video of the MP, Shashi Tharoor has once again gone viral. But for a change, this time it isn't him speaking fluent complicated English, instead he can be seen enjoying an old Hindi song, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se. 

And guess who responded to the video? Javed Akhtar. 

Javed Akhtar took a subtle dig at Shashi's singing skills and accent, with his tweet. 

Twitter obviously had a lot to say about this remark:

We don't know about good or bad, but it was definitely a fun rendition. 