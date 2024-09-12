Amidst the frenzy of Dua Lipa setting to Levitating the floor in Mumbai to saada GOAT Diljit bringing his infectious Punjabi energy to Delhi, Lollapalooza India unwrapped its line up for the 2025 edition. One of the biggest music festivals in the world, Lolla is gearing up for its third installment in India to be held at its Mumbai venue Mahalaxmi Racecourse on the 8th and 9th of March next year.

Lollapalooza is perhaps the only music festival in India that opens bookings before a lineup is announced. So there’s always speculations, and rumors going on about the biggest names, from Travis Scott to Dual Lipa, as the tickets get sold out before the artists are revealed. And after last year’s lineup had the festival’s ticket holders divided, this year it’s safe to say that the headline events along with the lineup of Indian artists have managed to create enough excitement for probably the biggest musical nights in India in 2025.

1. Green Day

The American Punk rock band has all the millennial kids going gaga over one of their favourite bands growing up performing in India for the first time. The comments section of the announcement post is flooded with comments like “the 12 years me would have fainted”, “my childhood prayers have been answered”. With landmark songs like Boulevard Of Broken Dreams and 21 Guns, the band is set to headline and set fire on stage.

2. Shawn Mendes

The 26-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter is immensely popular in India with tracks like Treat You Better, Stitches and There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back. We can’t wait to see all those couples dancing to the beats when he starts singing Señorita.

3. Louis Tomlinson

The dream to see One Direction live might not come true, but holy shit Louis Tomlison is coming to India. And we can’t keep calm to groove to his iconic tracks Back to You and Miss you.

4. Glass Animals

Among the headline events, there’s also the British indie rock band Glass Animals, best known for their hit single Heat Waves, which made waves on Tiktok back in 2021.

5. Zedd and John Summit

On the electronic music front, the lineup features EDM giants like Zedd and John Summit. The fan-favourite German DJ Zedd has got people really ecstatic when he brings his high-octane act to the Maximum City.

6. Hanumankind

I just can’t imagine how the crowd will go berserk when Hanumankind starts with his, “uh yeah uh yeah…”. After his global sensation Big Dawgs, he just had to be in this year’s lineup, didn’t he?

7. Nothing but Thieves

The English rock band formed in 2012 will come all guns blazing when they perform their hits like Amsterdam and If I get high to the Indian audience.

8. Aurora

When I was going through the comments section of the announcement post, I saw netizens most excited about two artists, the first was, of course, Green Day, and the other was Aurora. The Norwegian singer, songwriter, and record producer is already a fan favourite in India with songs like Runaway.

9. Big Boi

The list of rap artists keeps on getting big in the list with Big Boi, one-half of the influential hip-hop duo Outkast.

10. Raftaar x KR$NA

The festival maintains its diversity with its inclusion of Desi hip-hop with Raftaar x KR$NA, representing India. It’s going to be an absolute banger of a session when these two hip-hop sensations from India take the centre stage.

11. Cory Wong

The American guitarist, songwriter, and producer, is often known for his funky guitar work. The audience is going to have a great time with his tracks like Turbo and Direct Flyte.

12. Talwinder

We have been long waiting for the California-based Punjabi singer to perform live. With his face always covered in paint, he rarely fails to produce a banger.

13. Dot.

You must know her from Archies, but don’t miss Aditi Saigal’s performance in this Lolla, she’s such a star with the mic as well.

14. Wave to Earth

The Korean indie band has its niche followers in India with songs like Bad and Love.

15. Isabel LaRosa

A Cuban-American artist, Isabel might not be a household name right now, but this event will likely take her to a larger audience, and that can only be a good thing.

16. Niladri Kumar

A sitar player and music composer, Niladri’s most popular work has to be directing the music of Laila Majnu. He worked on 4 songs: Ahista, Hafiz Hafiz, Tum, Sarphiri. Though, this is not to take away from his other amazing projects. He is likely to play Indian classical at the event and it is going to be simply marvellous.

17. Lisa Mishra

Lisa is majorly known for her covers of popular Indian songs, though she has sung multiple originals in the recent past and totally deserves everything coming her way. We bet her event venue will be packed to the brim.

18. Raman Negi

A vocalist and guitarist, Raman Negi announced split from The Local Train in 2021, to pursue music on his own. He was also one of the founding members of the group.

19. Dhanji

He is a rapper from Ahmedabad and is known for songs like Guru and Thaltej Blues.

20. Spryk

You may have watched his boiler room videos on YouTube, and now this electronic dance music artist is going to help everyone groove to his beats at the event.

21. Sahil Vasudeva

Once a banker, this trained pianist is now a successful musician and we simply love his journey. He has performed at many piano events in the past and we are excited to see what he has in store for Lollapalooza.

22. Raghav Meattle

Known for songs like She Can and Better Than It All, Raghav Meattle’s songs are in both Hindi and English.

23. Sid Vashi

He is the guy who got the inspiration to make a space-themed album when his foot was broken. Enough said.

24. Lullanas

They recently made an ASMR-oriented album, so you know with them, you are going to get something new.

25. Alok

Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo is a Brazilian Musician and has naturally performed in his country’s Lollapalooza in the past. It’s time for India now.

So, have you bought your tickets yet?