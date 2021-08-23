Ever since Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video, it has been earning praises from critics and audience alike, with people hailing the film's emotional core.

Captain Vikram Batra's twin brother, Vishal Batra, also spoke about his brother, the film, and Sidharth's performance, which he found 'charming'.

And now, Vikram Batra's parents, Giridhar Lal and Kamal Kanta Batra, have also talked about the biopic, the performance of the lead stars, and his partner, Dimple Cheema.

In an exclusive interview with TOI, Captain Batra's parents talked about how they were happy with the way the biopic turned out.

'Shershaah' is a very nice, well-made film. I think Sidharth and Kiara have done a very good job. Sidharth's entry is very nice as well. Vishnuvardhan has directed it very well.

They also appreciated both Sidharth and Kiara's performances, sharing that they were kept in the loop about the casting choices.

There were many names that came up but eventually Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were finalised. Like us, Sidharth is a Punjabi Khatri. We were happy with the choice of casting him. Kiara Advani is a good actress who is coming up well. We were fine with her casting too. They had kept us in the loop about their casting.

The two also talked about Captain Batra's partner, Dimple Cheema who never got married, even though they insisted that she move on.

After the Kargil war, we told her to get married as she has a life ahead. Her parents too told her the same. But she told us that she wouldn’t get married and live the rest of her life with Vikram’s memories.

- Giridhar Lal

Dimple Cheema and Captain Batra were college sweethearts, engaged to be married, before the 1999 Kargil War broke out.

However, after Captain Batra was martyred during the war, Dimple Cheema decided to live with his memories but did not remarry. And to date, she continues to call his parents on their birthdays.

She calls up about twice in a year on our respective birthdays...Vikram had told us about Dimple and their intention of getting married. I told him that I was with them in their decision. I knew from the start that Dimple is a very respectful girl who understands relationships.

You can watch the complete interview here:

Shershaah is currently the highest-rated Hindi language film on IMDb.