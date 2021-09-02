Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular television actors, passed away today due to a massive cardiac arrest. His untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. While some of his close friends are seen visiting his house, the others are expressing their condolences on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill, the 40-year-old actor’s close friend, is totally shattered by the shocking news.

Although Sidharth Shukla’s fellow contestant from Bigg Boss 13 and rumoured girlfriend has not responded to the news on any social media platform yet, her father said that she’s not doing fine.

SpotboyE reached out to her father Santokh Singh Sukh and he couldn’t believe that it is really happening.

I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later.

According to a report, she even left shooting upon hearing about Shukla's unexpected death. The couple was last seen together on Dance Deewane 3 and Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT as special guests.

Fondly known as ‘SidNaaz’, the couple first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.