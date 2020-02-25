The trailer of the much awaited short film, Sheer Qorma was released today and it did not disappoint. The film, which explores the concept of love between a non-binary person and a gay woman has a strong star-cast to back it up.

Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta can be seen playing the lead pair, very much in love. And Shabana Azmi plays the role of Divya Dutta's mother who can't accept this relationship.

Written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansar, this though-provoking 20-minute short film has been featured at over 140 film festivals.

Shabana ji’s character is the mother we all deserve, the Mother India of the 21st century. Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role.

- Faraz Arif Ansar

Sheer Qorma has been co-produced by the one of the prominent flag-bearers of the LGBTQ+ community, Keshav Suri.

Watch the trailer here:

We can't wait to catch a screening of this film.