Recently, we saw Avinash Arun’s Three Of Us release in theatres. Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire the film revolves around a woman named Shailaja who after receiving an early diagnosis of dementia, goes on a journey to preserve the memories of her childhood by visiting her hometown.

The film has a slow-paced, soothing and sentimental value to it and frankly no one else could have been a part of the project other than Ahlawat and Shah.

The plot line also shows Shailaja meet her childhood friend (perhaps someone who meant even more than a friend) Pradip (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) and the interesting chemistry they share.

And here’s what people have to say about the film:

#ThreeOfUs was poetry in motion #AvinashArun.



A nostalgic journey into melancholia, childhood scars and an unlived love Sensitive portrayal of spouse relationships when past comes knocking at the door unexpectedly.@ShefaliShah_ I am in love with her eyes that speak volumes… pic.twitter.com/DRom9Akv1n — Gee (@GayatriiM) November 3, 2023

One of this year’s finest Indian films opens in theaters today. #AvinashArun’s #ThreeOfUs is a meditation on love, heartbreak, forgiveness and moving on. With three remarkable performances by @ShefaliShah_ @JaideepAhlawat and @swanandkirkire. You will want to hug this film. pic.twitter.com/NZvz4DZxL1 — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) November 3, 2023

Do yourself a favour and watch this gem of a film by #AvinashArun #ThreeOfUs in theaters near you. Outstanding performances by @JaideepAhlawat @swanandkirkire and @ShefaliShah_ . Take a bow team . pic.twitter.com/CH0z7RKhFb — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) November 3, 2023

If ever I had to, at the end of my life point to a handful of movies that have fulfilled my lifelong experience as a movie lover, I would be very happy to point it towards #ThreeOfUs, among few others. It is an unmissable big screen experience. This is Cinema. (3/n) — Akshay (@aks_MUFC_RD) November 3, 2023

Moving and evocative, the kind of #cinema that the discerning audience shouldn’t miss, but rarely lasts in the theatres. The cast, the cinematography is brilliant. Glad I caught it on day one!#ThreeOfUs pic.twitter.com/zHs41jON58 — Indraneel B (@Unwise_cracker) November 3, 2023

Swanand Kirkire

Shefali Shah

Jaideep Ahlawat

Kadambari Kadam



While watching them perform, no, living those characters on screen, it felt like they were so kind to their characters, in loving way.



Tender performances by all of them.

Memorable work 🤗.#ThreeofUs pic.twitter.com/lsMJfICP1s — KP (@KrishnaCKPS) November 3, 2023

special is its captivating characters, engaging dialogues, and the serene Konkan setting. #ThreeOfUs is a perfect blend of soothing and thought-provoking movie. (2/2) — Raja Reeshav Roy (@rajareeshav) November 3, 2023

There is a scene in #ThreeofUs, where Shefali sits on Temples Bench & two men watch her swinging her legs sitting on the bench from distance with smile



It hits you in right place. Poetic shot. Avinash Arun Dhaware is a mature story teller. — KP (@KrishnaCKPS) November 3, 2023

