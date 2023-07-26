Shefali Shah is one of the best women actors of our time. And that’s why so many people look up to her. In fact this post by the actor about her fashion choices and her kids’ thoughts about them is another reason to look up to her. In a well written, witty post, Shefali Shah described how her sons told her to wear bigger, more recognisable fashion brands and labels; And her response to it was epic!

As you can see, Shah responded to her sons by saying ‘I am the brand.’ And oof what a statement! The internet seems to have loved these bold words by the celeb, take a look:

See, even fans agree that she’s a total queen.