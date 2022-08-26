Shefali Shah is one of the few actors who can pull off any role that she chooses and has given masterpieces every single time. She is garnering great praises for her recent role in Darlings, which is a film about domestic violence. In a recent interview, she was asked about the biggest red flag in a relationship, and her answer? "Disrespect". It is so accurate that it has once again left the internet in awe of her.

You know disrespect can start on a very light level of humour and you don't realise it. It starts as 'Arey wo toh aisa hi karta hai...arey wo toh aise hi karti hai...arey isko thodi na samajh aayega'. It's not funny after a point of time. You wanna say something and if you have to hold it back, then there is a serious problem. If you start thinking that I really want to share something but let it go as its reaction would be bad.

- Shefali Shah

She further added that in a relationship, you are supposed to feel safe, secure and accepted. If you have to worry about being yourself in front of somebody, then there's a serious problem.

And that's some solid relationship advice right there. As pointed out by a Twitter user, a lot of people grow up seeing this dynamic at home and start believing it to be normal. But it's NOT normal, and this generation-long abuse pattern needs to be broken.

Twitter agrees that disrespect is not funny and you shouldn't try to shadow it with "humour".

men disrespecting their woman in the name of humour is def the biggest red flag @itsmetejasswi watch it. — ℝ𝕀𝕐𝔸 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@RiyaMalhotra45) August 24, 2022

Now a days some people talk rubbish if a person get offended by it then they say

" you lack sense of humour" aaj kal toh pehle disrespectful chize bol dete he aur phir bolte he ki " don't take seriously it's a joke" ye kaisi joke he jiske baad clarification dena pad raha he . — LJ (@onlyTeju_matter) August 24, 2022

I’ve felt this so bad..it’s all about respect only. from ur spouse,ur family, friends, everyone don’t disrespect anybody..this video is soo true man 😢 — bushra naz razaq Abd (@bush786786) August 24, 2022

Disrespect is the main reason of breaking any relationships..be it personal or professional…Give respect and take respect till it’s not letting you down… — Neeraj Verma (@neeraj_garima) August 26, 2022

She's right. It starts under the garb of jokes.

"arrey mein toh mazaak kar raha tha / thi aur tum bura maan gaye"

Nip it in the bud. Define boundaries. https://t.co/U4I0MEIn7H — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) August 25, 2022

Disrespect in the form of humour is not acceptable. https://t.co/tid2LaYKav — 🐝 (@crybabybeee) August 25, 2022

This... We hardly realize when we cross the line and it ruins someone's day https://t.co/sDAwm9kMiQ — Sadia Umar Ahmed (@SadiaUmarAhmed) August 25, 2022

this is so important, humour disguise in insults. you all have seen this? no? your mothers getting insulted by your fathers through jokes no? https://t.co/addgBY1KBy — farry (@FrxRealMadrid) August 25, 2022

A lot of people grow up seeing this dynamic at home, and start believing it to be normal. IT IS NOT NORMAL.

We need to break the generational Abuse pattern. https://t.co/Pmy9qZdmV2 — Ira💕 (@ira_asthana) August 25, 2022

There is a very thin line btw funny and disrespectful.. we need to be careful about it.. it hurts people more because it usually comes from a person we believe to be closer to us. https://t.co/BCgXpr3fA6 — Samina Ali Siddiqui (@SaminaAli_Alii) August 25, 2022

This woman has been a crush of mine from monsoon wedding days! She is always always ALWAYS on point, love her for her choices and for her candidness. Queen! ♥️ @ShefaliShah_ https://t.co/EJBZtVHJ14 — شاہ جی (@nadia8398) August 25, 2022

If you are someone who 'unknowingly' offends people, you need to take a step back and evaluate if others lack the sense of humour or if your 'jokes' are really not funny and plain disrespectful.

