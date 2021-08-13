Vidya Balan has consistently challenged the traditional idea of a 'Bollywood' hero by helming entire movies on her very-able shoulders.

Shefali Shah is a star whose talent is finally getting the recognition, and roles, it deserves.

And now, the two are getting together for a film and my over-excited heart just can't stay calm!

Yes, Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan are coming together for Jalsa, a film being directed by Suresh Triveni (of Tumhari Sulu fame).

Thanks to the starcast, people are already rooting for the film:

The film is currently scheduled to release in 2022.