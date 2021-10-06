Shehnaaz Gill is a known face, especially for her stint in Bigg Boss. And recently, an old interview resurfaced that has her introspecting on the what happens after death.

Shehnaaz had appeared on the Social Media Star alongside musician Yashraj Mukhate, back in August. And the clip is part of the interview.

The star talks about her fascination with crows and the connection she shares with the bird.



The host also talked about how her grandmother & said she believed that departed souls appear in the form of crows. To which Shehnaaz quickly replied.

It's nothing like that. Let me tell you, now that we're talking about this. When a human dies, he takes the form of another human, never an animal.

You can watch the video here.