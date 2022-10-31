Fashion brands have frequently been into controversy for their lack of inclusivity. However, Shein, a fast fashion company, recently broke all norms by getting a marketing strategy dreadfully wrong. The major clothing brand posted a number of images to its website showcasing a specific pair of tights’ silky elasticity.

A plus-size model was photographed posing with a water dispenser bottle wrapped in her tights, and the image quickly went viral, landing the women’s clothing company Shein in hot water.

When a Twitter user grabbed the images and posted them to her profile, several users criticised the label for its strange representation of plus-size models. Instead of employing plus-sized models in the advertisement, the brand chose an odd strategy.

SHEIN 😭 y’all couldn’t find y’all a plus size model??????? Wtf is THIS? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dif12Hl5K7 — Karmakarmm💟 (@karmaxkarmm) October 26, 2022

I couldn’t believe it either and saved these last year. I guess a few companies think this is ok pic.twitter.com/dkuKdMTz4G — Tracy Kubica (@Basketlade) October 27, 2022

SHEIN building them a plus-sized model: pic.twitter.com/oSijLa3kFC — The Yanna Mentality 💭🧠✨ (@YannaGod) October 27, 2022

Shein really said “Got hips like a break room? Well, do we have a FIT for you.” pic.twitter.com/htn3ztOCLo — Leo P 🦁 (@Leo_P_2008) October 27, 2022

why are y’all constantly surprised a company that sources child labor isn’t inclusive enough to find plus size models 😭😭😭 THEY DONT CARE !!!!! — ali 🌾| fuck school (@ackernen) October 28, 2022

They couldn’t been sober at this photo shoot🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/nYpxQlNAio — Tor'e (@Damistfit) October 27, 2022

They might as well make she hulk the model pic.twitter.com/KDH7vl9hQ6 — DatBoiiiTooFresh (@2FreshHardy) October 28, 2022

Shein has since updated the images on their website to remove the water bottles. The online fashion retailer reportedly removed the offending product image later and appeared to replace it with images of black stretchy tights.

They took that down and replaced it with this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/32Bdq1gisW — Sosavelii (@LSosavelii) October 27, 2022

Shein has, however, additionally come under fire for offering low-quality, fast-fashion items that are unusable after a few uses, rendering its clothing non-sustainable.