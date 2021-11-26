Once in a while, when Bollywood isn’t remixing old songs, we get tracks which are unskippable and can be heard on loop. The album from the film Shershaah became one of those for us this year. From soothing music to meaningful lyrics, the tracks from the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer are etched in our memory.





The film which brought the braveheart Captain Vikram Batra ’s journey to the big screens, also made us acquainted with a love story worth remembering. The soulful songs likeandadded just the right amount of intensity to the romantic subplot.





Captain Batra, the Kargil War hero, played by Malhotra, lived a short yet inspiring life. Dimple Cheema , his college sweetheart, remained his one true love and the lyrics in every song managed to convey that to the audience.





1. Ranjha

Ranjha didn't just make us swoon, but also won millions of hearts globally. B Praak and Jasleen Royal’s song made it to Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart.

Listen to the song here.





Undoubtedly, one of the popular soundtracks from the album which was all over social media. We just couldn't get enough of it (still can't).

Listen to the song here.





Even though an underrated one among the songs, Kabhi Tumhe crooned by Darshan Raval is an ode to love.

Listen to the song here.





Although a newer version of the original song, Mann Bharryaa 2.0 sung by B Praak touched the right nerve. The track beautifully conveys the grief one feels upon losing a loved one.

Listen to the song here.

