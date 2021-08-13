If you're a war movies enthusiast and take pride in being a bit of a patriot, then maybe this list of films centred around the topic of war may just be the binge recco you need.

Hence, here's a couple of Bollywood war films along with their IMDb ratings you can check out.

1. Shershaah - 8.8

Shershaah is a biographical film based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. It's been directed by Vishnuvardhan, and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike - 8.2

The film is a fictional account of the true events that took place during the retaliation against the 2016 Uri attack. It stars actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam. It is available to watch on Zee5.

3. 1971 - 8.1

1971 released in 2007, has been directed by Amrit Sagar and stars Manoj Bajpai, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a true story about the escape of six soldiers of the Indian Army taken as prisoners of war by the Pakistan Army, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

4. Lakshya - 7.9

Lakshya has been directed by Farhan Akhtar and has Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta as the main leads. The story revolves around Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), and his journey from being an ambitionless young boy to a capable young army officer. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Border - 7.9

The film's plot is based on the Battle of Longewala (Indo-Pakistani War of 1971) and has been directed by J. P. Dutta. Border stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu, Raakhee and Pooja Bhatt. It is available to watch on Zee5.

6. Madras Cafe - 7.7

The film's been directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri and Raashi Khanna. It is set in the time of the Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. While also following an Indian Army special officer's mission. It is available to watch on Netflix.

7. The Ghazi Attack - 7.6

The Ghazi Attack has been directed by Sankalp Reddy and stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. The film is based on the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Dhoop - 7.2

Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, the film is based on Battle of Tiger Hill. It is somewhat based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Captain Anuj Nayyar. The film stars Om Puri, Revathi, Sanjay Suri and Gul Panag.

9. Tango Charlie - 6.0

Tango Charlie stars Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha, Nandana Sen and Sudesh Berry. It follows the story of a young man who grows into a tough and capable army officer. You can watch it on MX Player.

10. LOC: Kargil - 5.4

LOC: Kargil has been directed by J. P. Dutta, and is based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. More specifically, on the Indian Army's successfully carried out Operation Vijay. It stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film is available to watch on MX Player.

11. Paltan - 5.3

Paltan has also been directed by J. P. Dutta. And is based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border (after the 1962 Sino-Indian War). It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. You can watch it on Zee5.

12. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - 5.3

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is a film based on the life story of the first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Go on, binge till your heart explodes!