Recently, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing pornographic content. While the police is still investigating the case, and the court is yet to declare a verdict, people have already found whom to troll and blame.

It's not just Kundra, the prime accused, but also his wife and sister-in-law, actresses Shilpa and Shamita Shetty.

Yes, ever since the news of his arrest first became public, people started passing degrading comments on Shilpa. Pretty soon, they dragged Shamita Shetty in the case as well.

For starters, the Mumbai Police recently stated that they have not yet found any evidence of Shilpa Shetty's role in the case. However, this is not about who, apart from Kundra, could be accused in the case.

It is about how every time a man is accused of a crime or involved in a controversy, society is far too quick to blame and harass the women in his life.

The case is still being investigated and it is for the courts to decide the verdict. But people have already passed a judgement, and that includes trolling and harassing the women in Kundra's life.

Why? Why are we still holding women accountable and trolling them for the actions of adult men?

This is certainly not the first time it has happened, and it most probably will not be the last. Remember, Rhea Chakraborty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and countless others? Because behind the internet's veil of anonymity, it's all too easy to attack and demean people, especially women.