Shilpa Shetty and her husband were recently blessed with a baby girl, who they named Samisha. While Shilpa Shetty has never been far away from the limelight, the birth of her child was an especially talked about event, because the couple opted to have the child through a surrogate.

Now, for the first time since her daughter's birth, Shilpa Shetty has opened up about this choice, about the struggles they had while trying to conceive, and about motherhood.