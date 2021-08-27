We are aware that Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is arrested with regards to pornography. Although it's been a month, the case is still ongoing and during this time, Shlipa and her family have been subject to public and media scrutiny, as well as internet trolls.

Shilpa often takes to Instagram to share quotes from books she's reading at a particular time. But, life for the Bollywood actor and entrepreneur could not have been easy through it all.

Yesterday, Shilpa shared an excerpt from a book that had a quote by Sophia Loren - "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life." - on her Instagram stories.

The quote was shared, along with an animated sticker that read, "Made a mistake but, it's ok".

Given the circumstances and the questions of her involvement, or how much she knew about husband Raj Kundra's handlings, Shilpa has constantly been loomed over by a shadow of doubt. In light of the events, her story comes across as cryptic.

The star has apparently returned to work at the reality show, Super Dancer 4 as one of the judges.

On Wednesday, after listening to Raj Kundra's plea, the Bombay High Court ordered continued interim relief against his arrest, till September 8, 2021.