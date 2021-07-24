Recently, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing pornographic content in India. He and another accused, Ryan Thorpe, have been sent to police custody till July 27th.

Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/SGLb8xJTwg — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra's wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to urge people to watch her latest film Hungama 2.

So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra 🙏🏻🧿 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 23, 2021

While most people trolled her for her request, there were a few who also supported her:

Pahle pati ka movie fir biwi ki movie.. — Rohit Raj (@rohit_rajbihar) July 23, 2021

nice na.. movie aye.. suddenly itna bada case.. Kahin ye movie k liye.... 🙄🤔 — Himanshu Sharma (@s_heman21) July 23, 2021

fools.. Film chalne k liye bhaiya ji jail gaye.. Kuch Dino me setting karke modi ji respectfully release karwayenge... Dhek Lena — Himanshu Sharma (@s_heman21) July 23, 2021

Do you think she was not knowing about??



If she knew it now , will abe divorce him ? If no, then she already knew about and may be possibly involved too!!! — Saurabh (@Saurabh08097772) July 23, 2021

I knew this was going to be a flop the day i saw the trailer respect to all the senior actors they didn’t deserve such a terrible remake i watch Hungama 1 to this day no comparison whatsoever and now that her husband’s actions reflect on her too

#Hungama2 is going to suffer — KAJAL KAUR KHATRI (@KhatriKaur) July 23, 2021

ya she is the most innocent lady on earth.. she even don't know what's happening in her family — Ashish Vaish (@AshishVaish2) July 23, 2021

Apki movie dekhe ya aapke pati ki😁 — Saurabh Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@Imjaat47) July 23, 2021

Hungama to dekh liya bas link de do to mja aa jaye — Prabhat Chouhan (@PrabhatChouha19) July 23, 2021

Audience want to watch movies by Raj khundra ji.

Please do the favour — Rakesh (@Indian699877802) July 23, 2021

As of now, Shilpa Shetty has given a statement to the police, on Raj Kundra's alleged activities. The police have not yet found any evidence of Shilpa's involvement in the case.