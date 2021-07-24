Recently, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing pornographic content in India. He and another accused, Ryan Thorpe, have been sent to police custody till July 27th.
Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/SGLb8xJTwg
Meanwhile, Raj Kundra's wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to urge people to watch her latest film Hungama 2.
(2/2)— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 23, 2021
So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.
Thank you🙏😇
With gratitude,
Shilpa Shetty Kundra 🙏🏻🧿
While most people trolled her for her request, there were a few who also supported her:
Do you think she was not knowing about??— Saurabh (@Saurabh08097772) July 23, 2021
If she knew it now , will abe divorce him ? If no, then she already knew about and may be possibly involved too!!!
I knew this was going to be a flop the day i saw the trailer respect to all the senior actors they didn’t deserve such a terrible remake i watch Hungama 1 to this day no comparison whatsoever and now that her husband’s actions reflect on her too— KAJAL KAUR KHATRI (@KhatriKaur) July 23, 2021
#Hungama2 is going to suffer
ya she is the most innocent lady on earth.. she even don't know what's happening in her family— Ashish Vaish (@AshishVaish2) July 23, 2021
Apki movie dekhe ya aapke pati ki😁— Saurabh Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@Imjaat47) July 23, 2021
Hungama to dekh liya bas link de do to mja aa jaye— Prabhat Chouhan (@PrabhatChouha19) July 23, 2021
Audience want to watch movies by Raj khundra ji.— Rakesh (@Indian699877802) July 23, 2021
Please do the favour
As of now, Shilpa Shetty has given a statement to the police, on Raj Kundra's alleged activities. The police have not yet found any evidence of Shilpa's involvement in the case.