Recently, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing pornographic content in India. He and another accused, Ryan Thorpe, have been sent to police custody till July 27th. 

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra's wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to urge people to watch her latest film Hungama 2

While most people trolled her for her request, there were a few who also supported her: 

As of now, Shilpa Shetty has given a statement to the police, on Raj Kundra's alleged activities. The police have not yet found any evidence of Shilpa's involvement in the case. 