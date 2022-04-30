If you have been on social media in the last week, you have probably seen this video of Amber Heard's lawyer asking Depp if he was physically bigger than the actress and Depp says, he doesn't think so. And that's funny, right? Well, there is a lot of other funny stuff in there and we have put it all together for you.

1. Delhi has been seeing temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius for several days and are forecast to linger around 44 degrees until Sunday. Rain is not expected to arrive before June.

According to a government statement, the power supply to the metros and hospitals will also be affected.

Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals.

2. At least five rape cases were registered every day in the national capital in 2021.

According to the National Family Health Survey of 2015-16, over 99.1% of cases of rape go unreported in India.

3. A majority of the 900 million people in the workforce have stopped looking for jobs in India.

With job creation facing a crisis like it hasn't in years, a vast majority of the Indian workforce has simply stopped looking for work opportunities. Between the years 2017 and 2022, the overall labour participation rate has dropped from 46 per cent to 40 per cent.

4. 21 million women have completely disappeared from the workforce, leaving only 9% of the eligible population employed or looking for positions.

According to Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale GSC Pvt in Bengaluru,

The large share of discouraged workers suggests that India is unlikely to reap the dividend that its young population has to offer. India will likely remain in a middle-income trap, with the K-shaped growth path further fueling inequality.

5. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart of domestic violence cases by registering 65,481 complaints from women so far this year.

According to the affidavit submitted by the Centre through additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, Rajasthan with 38,381 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 37,876 DV Act cases came second and third.

6. There are 63 Indian cities on the list of the 100 most polluted cities on Earth.

Ten of the top 15 most polluted cities are in India and mostly around the national capital.

7. 34 Indian students died by suicide each day in pandemic-hit 2020.

More than 12,500 students died by suicide in the country in 2020, an increase of more than 21% compared to 2019. An analysis of data since 1995 showed that more1.8 lakh students passed away from suicides, of which the most were recorded in 2020.

8. Even if all the policies to cut carbon that governments had put in place by the end of 2020 were fully implemented, the world will still warm by 3.2 degree Celcius this century.

To put that into perspective, at 1.5 degrees Celsius warming, about 14% of Earth’s population will be exposed to severe heatwaves at least once every five years, while at 2 degrees warming that number jumps to 37%. At 2 degrees Celsius warming, the deadly heatwaves India and Pakistan saw in 2015 may occur annually, as we are witnessing right now.

9. The Doomsday Clock is currently set at 100 seconds to midnight.

For the uninitiated, the Doomsday clock is meant to represent just how close this planet is to total annihilation with the help of our own technologies. At midnight, we all die. Just so you know what that means, we are always, always just this close to exterminating ourselves.

10. The top 10% of the Indian population holds 77% of the total national wealth. 73% of the wealth generated in 2017 went to the richest 1%, while 67 million Indians who comprise the poorest half of the population saw only a 1% increase in their wealth.

For a while at least, India was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, but it has also been one of the most unequal countries to ever exist. It would take 941 years for a minimum wage worker in rural India to earn what the top paid executive at a leading Indian garment company earns in a year. But billionaires' fortunes increased by almost 10 times over a decade. So much so that their total wealth was higher than the entire Union budget of India for the fiscal year 2018-19, which was at Rs 24,422 billion.

11. 63 million Indians are pushed into poverty every year due to healthcare costs. That's 2 people per second.

We all went through the second wave of COVID not so long ago. Remember what that was like? Now imagine throughout the year for millions of people.

Well, in any case, enjoy watching that damn trial of two millionaires you know nothing about.