“Yeh haath humko dede thakur!” You know which movie we’re talking about, right? Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, is a cult classic movie that was released in 1975. Even after decades, we still remember its dialogues, scenes, characters, storyline, and more. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. It has been so iconic that the film got many parodies or spoofs since its release that tickled our bones.

Source: Indian Meme Templates

Now that we are talking about hilarious takes on Sholay, someone on Twitter has reminded us of its parody from the 90s. And it is a hidden gem, for sure.

A Twitter user, @mimansashekhar, posted a clip from Chholay, an episode of the 1998 TV series, Ek Do Teen. The episode featured Sumeet Raghavan of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame playing the role of Dharmendra’s character, Veeru and Feroz Khan essayed Big B’s character, Jai. Actor Madhav Moghe was cast as Thakur, Kishori Godbole as Basanti, and Jayati Bhatia as Radha.

At the beginning of the clip, we see Sumeet as Veeru saying, “Apna naam bata warna main tumhara khoon pi jaaunga.”

Source: Star Plus/Twitter

To which, Madhav as Thakur replies, “Lagta hai tumhara naam dracula hai, waise mera naam thakur hai.”

Source: Star Plus/Twitter

Watch the video here:

There's one #Sholay! But in 1998, we had its parody "Chholay".

It was part of Star TV show 'Ek Do Teen' that did parody episodes on many Hindi classic films

Have you seen it?



Dir: #SachinPilgaonkar

Cast: #SumeetRaghavan, #FerozKhan, #MadhavMoghe, #KishoriGodbole, #JayatiBhatia pic.twitter.com/XLYZ03DTZ2 — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 1, 2023

The comedy TV series also featured parodies of movies like Mughal-E-Azam as Pagal-E-Azam, Mera Gaon Mera Desh as Mera Gown Mera Dress, Dil To Pagal Hai as Bill To Pagal Hai to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was helmed by actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar, who was a part of Sippy’s Sholay. In the 1975 film, Pilgaonkar played the role of Ahmed, the son of Rahim Chacha, who gets killed by Gabbar.

Sachin in a still from Sholay. Source: Top Lead India

Anyway, here’s how Twitterati are reacting to the parody clip:

Absolutely hilarious take on Sholay…🤭🤭🤣🤣 https://t.co/YQf4QeM5zo — Prasad (@prasad1104) June 2, 2023

I loved this show. Was a bit hit or miss. When it hit, it hit hilariously hard.



The actor who used to mimic Dilip Kumar was the best. https://t.co/Xvujqb4Wgq — Dhananjay (@Dhaanu) June 2, 2023

Ohh My God 🤣🤣🤣🤣



This Show Should Be Released again https://t.co/YZaQARlcm3 — Sulinder MI (@Sulinder45) June 2, 2023

lmao this is hilarious https://t.co/WIFOmofDeL — No Bo (@NorthBombay) June 1, 2023

There was Sarabhai vs Sarabhai episode I remember where Indravadan tried to write a spoof of Sholay called “Choley” on which Roshesh commented “It’s so unfunny that it is not funny at all.”

Interesting that Sahil (@sumrag) features in this parody. https://t.co/phIQKCTaSc — Tarun Tiwari (@tea_tiwary) June 1, 2023

lmao this is hilarious https://t.co/WIFOmofDeL — No Bo (@NorthBombay) June 1, 2023

I have seen all these episodes of sachin's serial ! Sadly, with so many platforms, still these types of comic sparks are missing today. https://t.co/h4H76i1YFg — jay vasavada JV (@jayvasavada) June 1, 2023

Was a big fan especially for Sumeet Raghavan and Kishori Godboles chemistry ..

They were also in Had kar di directed by Sachin again ..loved her Hema act ( and that of Purbi Joshi too these two were my fav mimics — Sumukh Herlekar (@sumukh_herlekar) June 1, 2023

What a brilliant concept. If started again today with newer spoofs, this show would do wonders!! — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) June 1, 2023

Yes. First laughter came when I noticed that veeru is taller than Jai 😂 — John HeyGhaati (@Sant_patil) June 1, 2023

I used to love this show 😀 — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) June 1, 2023

Kishori Godbole was always fantastic with her Hema impersonation 🔥 — Omkar Kulkarni オムカルクルカルニ (@om2kool) June 1, 2023

Very entertaining series by Sachin P. The full series had spoofs of famous movies if I remember correctly. — Amit Phatak 🇮🇳 (@amphaa) June 2, 2023

I remember this 😂😂 — AKumar (@parwalkibarfi) June 2, 2023

Yea it was my favourite — Mohsin (@Mohsin27559561) June 1, 2023

Watch the full episode of Chholay here:

Have you watched this parody yet?