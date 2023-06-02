“Yeh haath humko dede thakur!” You know which movie we’re talking about, right? Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, is a cult classic movie that was released in 1975. Even after decades, we still remember its dialogues, scenes, characters, storyline, and more. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. It has been so iconic that the film got many parodies or spoofs since its release that tickled our bones.
Now that we are talking about hilarious takes on Sholay, someone on Twitter has reminded us of its parody from the 90s. And it is a hidden gem, for sure.
A Twitter user, @mimansashekhar, posted a clip from Chholay, an episode of the 1998 TV series, Ek Do Teen. The episode featured Sumeet Raghavan of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame playing the role of Dharmendra’s character, Veeru and Feroz Khan essayed Big B’s character, Jai. Actor Madhav Moghe was cast as Thakur, Kishori Godbole as Basanti, and Jayati Bhatia as Radha.
At the beginning of the clip, we see Sumeet as Veeru saying, “Apna naam bata warna main tumhara khoon pi jaaunga.”
To which, Madhav as Thakur replies, “Lagta hai tumhara naam dracula hai, waise mera naam thakur hai.”
Watch the video here:
The comedy TV series also featured parodies of movies like Mughal-E-Azam as Pagal-E-Azam, Mera Gaon Mera Desh as Mera Gown Mera Dress, Dil To Pagal Hai as Bill To Pagal Hai to name a few.
It was helmed by actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar, who was a part of Sippy’s Sholay. In the 1975 film, Pilgaonkar played the role of Ahmed, the son of Rahim Chacha, who gets killed by Gabbar.
Watch the full episode of Chholay here:
