There's nothing quite like digging in to a tasty crime show, losing yourself in the grisly world of cops, criminals, and the world we seldom get to see. Netflix has quite a large library of shows, including miniseries that are easier to watch on the fly. Check it out.

1. Criminal

There's a massive buzz around this anthology series that takes place solely in the interrogation room. With season 2 starring Kit Harrington, and earlier episodes featuring stars like David Tennant, this show is a must watch.

2. The Valhalla Murders

This Icelandic police procedural drama has eight episodes, and takes place in Oslo. It follows a police officer with a painful past hunting for a serial killer.

3. London Spy

This 5-part British crime drama follows the journey of a man looking to find out why his lover, an MI6 agent, was murdered. Ben Whishaw plays the lead role.

4. Bodyguard

This 6-episode series stars Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, as a volatile war veteran who's assigned to protect the Home Secretary. He doesn't exactly agree with her politics though.

5. The Spy

Starring the virtuoso talents of Sacha Baron Cohen, this 6-episode miniseries tells the true of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s.

6. Collateral

This 4-part British series stars Carey Mulligan as a dogged detective who finds that a seemingly random murder might have connections to a larger syndicate. As she investigates, she gets embroiled in the depths of the London underworld.