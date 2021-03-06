Just a few months into 2021, and we may already have found our favourite shows for the year! Here are some of those that we binged watched overnight and didn't feel an ounce of guilt.

1. WandaVision

Following the lives of Scarlet Witch and Vision, we get a chance to watch them living their various suburban lives, where nothing is what it seems like.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

2. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer

This Netflix show tells the story of the serial killer, Richard Ramirez, who terrorised locals in Southern California for five months in 1985. This graphic and chilling docuseries has become the talk of the town.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. Bling Empire

This reality series follows the filthy rich Asian and Asian American in Los Angeles as they spend their billions on partying it up with style.





Watch it on Netflix.



4. History Of Swear Words

This hilarious documentary series hosted by Nicolas Cage, recalls the history of some of the most famous swear words and how they actually came to be.





Watch it on Netflix.



5. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

This docu-series narrated the disappearance of guest Elisa Lam at the infamous Cecil Hotel.





Watch it on Netflix.

6. Bridgerton

Based on Julia Quinn's novels, and set in Regency era London, this show follows eight siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.





Watch it on Netflix.



7. Fate: The Winx Saga

Inspired by the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club, this fantasy show is set in a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, attended by fairies.





Watch it on Netflix.



8. Gullak Season 2

Set in a small town in India, this show follows the Mishra family as they find love in innocent memories. The second season of this show is just as endearing as the first.





Watch it on SonyLIV.

9. Normal People

This simple show follows the love story between two people as they weave in and out of each others lives. The show released originally in April, 2020 and is finally available in India now.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Lupin

This mystery thriller which is a retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, is a fun con-watch that we can't get enough of.





Watch it on Netflix.

11. Vincenzo

This South Korean dark comedy starring Song Joong-ki in the lead role as an Italian lawyer who works for the mafia, is too good to be true and we can't stop watching it.





Watch it on Netflix.

12. Ginny & Georgia

This modern-day version of Gilmore Girls follows a millennial mom with a dark past, and a young teenage daughter who is ready to make her own mistakes.





Watch it on Netflix.

13. Behind Her Eyes

This psychological thriller tells the tale of a single mother who begins an affair with her boss and then befriends his wife.





Watch it on Netflix.

14. Firefly Lane

A story of best friends over 30 years as they grow up, apart and find each other again.





Watch it on Netflix.

How many of these have you watched?