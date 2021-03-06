Just a few months into 2021, and we may already have found our favourite shows for the year! Here are some of those that we binged watched overnight and didn't feel an ounce of guilt.
1. WandaVision
Following the lives of Scarlet Witch and Vision, we get a chance to watch them living their various suburban lives, where nothing is what it seems like.
2. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer
This Netflix show tells the story of the serial killer, Richard Ramirez, who terrorised locals in Southern California for five months in 1985. This graphic and chilling docuseries has become the talk of the town.
3. Bling Empire
This reality series follows the filthy rich Asian and Asian American in Los Angeles as they spend their billions on partying it up with style.
4. History Of Swear Words
This hilarious documentary series hosted by Nicolas Cage, recalls the history of some of the most famous swear words and how they actually came to be.
5. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
This docu-series narrated the disappearance of guest Elisa Lam at the infamous Cecil Hotel.
6. Bridgerton
Based on Julia Quinn's novels, and set in Regency era London, this show follows eight siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.
7. Fate: The Winx Saga
Inspired by the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club, this fantasy show is set in a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, attended by fairies.
8. Gullak Season 2
Set in a small town in India, this show follows the Mishra family as they find love in innocent memories. The second season of this show is just as endearing as the first.
9. Normal People
This simple show follows the love story between two people as they weave in and out of each others lives. The show released originally in April, 2020 and is finally available in India now.
10. Lupin
This mystery thriller which is a retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, is a fun con-watch that we can't get enough of.
11. Vincenzo
This South Korean dark comedy starring Song Joong-ki in the lead role as an Italian lawyer who works for the mafia, is too good to be true and we can't stop watching it.
12. Ginny & Georgia
This modern-day version of Gilmore Girls follows a millennial mom with a dark past, and a young teenage daughter who is ready to make her own mistakes.
13. Behind Her Eyes
This psychological thriller tells the tale of a single mother who begins an affair with her boss and then befriends his wife.
14. Firefly Lane
A story of best friends over 30 years as they grow up, apart and find each other again.
How many of these have you watched?