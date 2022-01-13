We've got a long weekend ahead of us and with the lockdown, we know we're going to spend most of it watching movies and TV shows, getting comfy in bed. So here's the perfect list of new releases over the weekend that you just can't miss.
1. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Netflix
This power-packed series about a man who is pursued relentlessly by a politician's daughter, is all set to release on Netflix with an impressive cast that includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh and Saurabh Shukla.
2. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa – Amazon Prime Video
After the much-loved first anthology series, the finest directors of Tamil cinema are back with 5 new stories about humanity in the most uncertain times.
3. Human – Disney+ Hotstar
Drug trials, questionable morals and innocent lives are at stake in this medical drama starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari and Ram Kapoor.
4. Ranjish Hi Sahi – Voot Select
Created by Mashesh Bhatt and starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul, this series takes on the glamorous world of Bollywood in the 70s, as a bitter love story between a married director and an actor unfolds.
5. Archive 81 – Netflix
An archivist is given the job to go over damaged tapes and he begins to uncover a mysterious link between the missing director and a demonic cult.
6. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Prime Video
In the fourth instalment of this popular animated franchise, Drac and his family are back with another fun-filled movie.
7. The House – Netflix
In this animated dark comedy, different people from various walks of life get tied to a mysterious house, across eras.
8. After Life Season 3 - Netflix
Created, written, produced and directed by Ricky Gervais, the third and last season of this black comedy drama is finally here.
What are you watching first?