We've got a long weekend ahead of us and with the lockdown, we know we're going to spend most of it watching movies and TV shows, getting comfy in bed. So here's the perfect list of new releases over the weekend that you just can't miss.

1. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Netflix

This power-packed series about a man who is pursued relentlessly by a politician's daughter, is all set to release on Netflix with an impressive cast that includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh and Saurabh Shukla.





Release Date: 14th January

2. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa – Amazon Prime Video

After the much-loved first anthology series, the finest directors of Tamil cinema are back with 5 new stories about humanity in the most uncertain times.





Release Date: 14th January

3. Human – Disney+ Hotstar

Drug trials, questionable morals and innocent lives are at stake in this medical drama starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari and Ram Kapoor.





Release Date: 14th January



4. Ranjish Hi Sahi – Voot Select

Created by Mashesh Bhatt and starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul, this series takes on the glamorous world of Bollywood in the 70s, as a bitter love story between a married director and an actor unfolds.





Release Date: 13th January

5. Archive 81 – Netflix

An archivist is given the job to go over damaged tapes and he begins to uncover a mysterious link between the missing director and a demonic cult.





Release Date: 14th January



6. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Prime Video

In the fourth instalment of this popular animated franchise, Drac and his family are back with another fun-filled movie.





Release Date: 14th January



7. The House – Netflix

In this animated dark comedy, different people from various walks of life get tied to a mysterious house, across eras.





Release Date: 14th January

8. After Life Season 3 - Netflix

Created, written, produced and directed by Ricky Gervais, the third and last season of this black comedy drama is finally here.





Release Date: 14th January



What are you watching first?