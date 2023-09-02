September is here are so are several new shows and movies. We know that it sometimes gets difficult to keep track of the latest content, hence, we have curated a list that one can add to their binge-watch bucket list. Keep reading!
1. Friday Night Plan – September 1
Director- Vatsal Neelakantan
Actor- Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan
Platform- Netflix
The show revolves around two unsupervised brothers, portrayed by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, who execute an extravagant plan in the absence of their mother, played by Juhi Chawla. The movie showcases the relatable love-hate bond between the siblings.
2. Goldfish – September 1
Director- Pushan Kripalani
Actor- Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval
Platform- Theatres
The movie revolves around a mother and daughter, Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval), and how the duo navigates through their bond as the mother is diagnosed with dementia.
3. Scam 2003 – September 1
Director- Hansal Mehta, Tushar Hiranandani
Actor- Gagan Dev Riar
Platform- SonyLIV
The second installment in the franchise, followed by Scam 1992, is inspired by Sanjay Singh’s Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary. The upcoming series revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who earned crores by printing fake stamp paper.
4. The Freelancer – September 1
Director- Bhav Dhulia
Actor- Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina
Platform- Disney+Hotstar
The movie focuses on an ex-officer, who currently works as a mercenary, and how he sets out on a mission to save a young bride getting embroiled in Syria.
5. Haddi – September 7
Director- Akshat Ajay Sharma
Actor- Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun
Platform- Zee5
The movie revolves around a ruthless transgender-turned-vindictive criminal, Haddi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), and how she exposes a sex trade clan while seeking revenge for her murdered friend.
6. The Nun II – September 7
Director- Michael Chaves
Actor- Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet
Platform- Theatres
Set in 1956, the movie brings back Sister Irene, who again faces a demonic force, after a priest is murdered.
7. Jawan – September 7
Director- Atlee
Actor- Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi
Platform- Theatres
The movie focuses on a former soldier turned mastermind who leads a team to plan several heists. Later, he embarks on a mission to fight a dangerous arms dealer.
8. Sri- September 15
Director- Tushar Hiranandani
Actor- Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar
Platform- Theatres
The biographical drama revolves around a renowned visually impaired industrialist, Srikant Bolla, who was the first international blind student to study Management Science at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States.
9. Love At First Sight – September 15
Director- Vanessa Caswill
Actor- Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher
Platform- Netflix
The movie revolves around a duo, who meet and fall for each other. However, the get lost at at customs. While the chances of meeting again are bleak, their destinies have a different plan for them.
10. Jaane Jaan – September 21
Director- Sujoy Ghosh
Actor- Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma
Platform- Netflix
The movie centers on a divorced woman, who gets involved in a murder, and her neighbor, who helps her to cover it up in the middle of a police investigation.
11. The Great Indian Family – September 22
Director- Vijay Krishna Acharya
Actor- Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar
Platform- Theatres
This drama focuses on a man whose life turns upside down after his true identity is revealed to the entire world but first, he needs to save his own family.
12. Sukhee – September 22
Director- Sonal Joshi
Actor- Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani
Platform- Netflix
The movie revolves around a woman, who relives her seventeen-year-old version and goes through different experiences within seven days.
13. The Vaccine War – September 28
Director- Vivek Agnihotri
Actor- Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar
Platform- Theatres
This movie will narrate the unfortunate tale of people and the efforts of the medical department who fought the battle in the COVID-19 era.
You can order the pizzas and chiller beer before streaming these shows and movies!