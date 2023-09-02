September is here are so are several new shows and movies. We know that it sometimes gets difficult to keep track of the latest content, hence, we have curated a list that one can add to their binge-watch bucket list. Keep reading!

1. Friday Night Plan – September 1

Director- Vatsal Neelakantan

Actor- Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan

Platform- Netflix

The show revolves around two unsupervised brothers, portrayed by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, who execute an extravagant plan in the absence of their mother, played by Juhi Chawla. The movie showcases the relatable love-hate bond between the siblings.

2. Goldfish – September 1

Director- Pushan Kripalani

Actor- Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval

Platform- Theatres

The movie revolves around a mother and daughter, Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval), and how the duo navigates through their bond as the mother is diagnosed with dementia.

3. Scam 2003 – September 1

Director- Hansal Mehta, Tushar Hiranandani

Actor- Gagan Dev Riar

Platform- SonyLIV

The second installment in the franchise, followed by Scam 1992, is inspired by Sanjay Singh’s Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary. The upcoming series revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who earned crores by printing fake stamp paper.

4. The Freelancer – September 1

Director- Bhav Dhulia

Actor- Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina

Platform- Disney+Hotstar

The movie focuses on an ex-officer, who currently works as a mercenary, and how he sets out on a mission to save a young bride getting embroiled in Syria.

5. Haddi – September 7

Director- Akshat Ajay Sharma

Actor- Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun

Platform- Zee5

The movie revolves around a ruthless transgender-turned-vindictive criminal, Haddi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), and how she exposes a sex trade clan while seeking revenge for her murdered friend.

6. The Nun II – September 7

Director- Michael Chaves

Actor- Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet

Platform- Theatres

Set in 1956, the movie brings back Sister Irene, who again faces a demonic force, after a priest is murdered.

7. Jawan – September 7

Director- Atlee

Actor- Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

Platform- Theatres

The movie focuses on a former soldier turned mastermind who leads a team to plan several heists. Later, he embarks on a mission to fight a dangerous arms dealer.

8. Sri- September 15

Director- Tushar Hiranandani

Actor- Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar

Platform- Theatres

The biographical drama revolves around a renowned visually impaired industrialist, Srikant Bolla, who was the first international blind student to study Management Science at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States.

9. Love At First Sight – September 15

Director- Vanessa Caswill

Actor- Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher

Platform- Netflix

The movie revolves around a duo, who meet and fall for each other. However, the get lost at at customs. While the chances of meeting again are bleak, their destinies have a different plan for them.

10. Jaane Jaan – September 21

Director- Sujoy Ghosh

Actor- Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Platform- Netflix

The movie centers on a divorced woman, who gets involved in a murder, and her neighbor, who helps her to cover it up in the middle of a police investigation.

11. The Great Indian Family – September 22

Director- Vijay Krishna Acharya

Actor- Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar

Platform- Theatres

This drama focuses on a man whose life turns upside down after his true identity is revealed to the entire world but first, he needs to save his own family.

12. Sukhee – September 22

Director- Sonal Joshi

Actor- Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani

Platform- Netflix

The movie revolves around a woman, who relives her seventeen-year-old version and goes through different experiences within seven days.

13. The Vaccine War – September 28

Director- Vivek Agnihotri

Actor- Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar

Platform- Theatres

This movie will narrate the unfortunate tale of people and the efforts of the medical department who fought the battle in the COVID-19 era.

