It's that time of the year when the festivities are peaking, families are celebrating, and there's a sense of joie de vivre in the air (along with a whole lot of pataka smoke). If you're lucky enough to work somewhere that's giving you a long weekend, watch these shows and have a blast - you won't even need a cracker.

1. Maya and The Three - Netflix

This charming animated fantasy series features the vocal talents of stars such as Zoe Saldana and Diego Luna. It a short, sweet, and sassy story about a warrior princess fighting vengeful gods, and it's perfect fun for the whole family.

2. What We Do In The Shadows - Disney+Hotstar

This show might be about vampires, but they've truly found their humanity by the third season, which concluded recently. Filmed in a mockumentary style and based on the iconic film of the same name, this show is yet another testament to the fact that Taika Waititi can write no wrong, and Matt Berry is deadly hilarious.

3. C.B. Strike - Disney+Hotstar

Based on the Strike novels by Robert Galbraith (the pen name of JK Rowling), this detective series feels like the first bite of a nice, juicy book. It follows the investigations of Cormoran Strike, an ex-soldier and son of an insidious rockstar who now works as a private detective.

4. The entire Tales of Arcadia series by Guillermo del Toro - Netflix

This universe was birthed from the brilliant and outright creepy mind of Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth), and is made up of a bunch of shows such as Trollhunters and 3 Below, as well as a movie that wraps it all up nicely with a bow on top. It features everything from wizards to aliens to trolls, and what binds them together is that they also have to deal with xenophobia, the problems of most humans, and the trouble with being different in our world.

5. Inside Job - Netflix

Alex Hirsch made this show, and if his name seems familiar, it's because he also created the critically acclaimed and globally-loved series Gravity Falls. While this one is out and out for adults and not as subtly amusing, it's premise about the lead character running the American Deep State is still fun enough to keep you engrossed.

6. LuLaRich - Amazon Prime Video

This 4-part documentary charts the explosive rise of the LuLaRoe clothing company as well as their eventual public downfall after serious cases of cheating retailers and accusations of being a pyramid scheme/cult were levelled against it. The show features direct interviews with the founders, as well as ex-employees and lawyers who shed light on the controversial leggings.

7. Reservation Dogs - Disney+Hotstar

This show was also created by Taika Waititi, and successfully captures all the subtle, dry humour that he has mastered so well. Of course, the credit for pulling it off goes to the stellar cast, who play four Indigenous teenagers trying to get the hell out of their rural hometown.

8. Tabbar - SonyLIV

If you're in the mood for something heavier, darker, and psychologically devastating, then this is the show for you. It portrays the slow and bloody descent of a family after a terrible incident, and is carried through with powerful performances by Pavan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak.

9. Only Murders In The Building - Disney+Hotstar

This mystery-comedy is a total joy to watch. Martin Short is a walking masterclass in comedy, and Steve Martin leaves his oftentimes-slapstick past behind to deliver a more understated form of humourous acting. While Selena Gomez might not have the same chops as these two theatre giants, she provides a nice balance to this show about - you guessed it - a murder in a building. Who doesn't love whodunnits?

10. Final Space - Netflix

The bumbling space-farer Gary forms a special bond with an adorable albeit planet-destroying alien named mooncake. What starts out as a us feeling sorry for Gary being unable to eat a cookie morphs into something much greater as this multi-layered show deals with loss, the space-time continuum, and the pitfalls of despair.

11. Gullak - SonyLIV

TVF has mastered the art of making shows that have universal appeal, and this cute series about the Mishra family is no different. The combination of love and laughs makes Gullak a simple watch that's easy on the mind.

12. The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+Hotstar

This show revolves around 4 gifted orphans who possess a range of talents, from mental math to rappelling, going undercover in a school where the headmaster has been plotting something truly evil on a global scale. It's highly underrated and very entertaining.

13. Lupin - Netflix

Arguably the most bingeable show on this list, Lupin is a French mystery thriller and a retelling of the classic tales of the gentleman thief Arsene Lupin. Omar Sy plays the part impeccably, and you'll never want this show to end.

14. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts - Netflix

From lumberjack cats to snakes who are obsessed with guitar solos, this show might sound like an ideation room on acid, but just give it a chance. It's based in a post apocalyptic world where one young girl must find her dad, helped along by a few friends.

15. The Dragon Prince

First things first - This show has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The story takes place in a world where humans capture and harvest magical beings to create dark magic. While it may seem like a kid's show, the overarching themes are anything but. It's also supremely bingeable.

16. Little Things

Friendship, love, and the entire gamut of emotions are explored in this cute show that's highly bingeable. The latest season has been receiving accolades and acclaim for just how great it was, so make sure you catch up on all the love during the weekend.