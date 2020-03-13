With schools, colleges and offices asking people to stay at home in the face of COVID-19 outbreak, most of us have nothing left to do. I mean, you don't have many options when your only hobby is to watch TV. So if you, like us, are looking for new things to watch while being stuck at home, here are a few short shows that'll make you smile in the midst of everything. 

via GIPHY

1. Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Since you can't eat out, why not watch David Chang eat delicious food with celebrities? Maybe you can pick up a few recipes. 

Ugly Delicious
Source: Froli

2. Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix)

This father-son duo travel the world together in this Netflix show that can be your window to the world. 

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father
Source: Radio Times

3. Love Is Blind (Netflix)

This drama filled Netflix reality dating show will keep you entertained through the weekend. Perfect binge-watch material. 

love is blind
Source: CNN

4. Girlboss (Netflix)

Based on the true story of the Nasty gal founder, this light-hearted comedy follows the journey of a young fashion entrepreneur. 

girlboss
Source: Whats on netflix

5. Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

Set in the 1990s, this show follows the ups and downs of teenage life that'll remind of a simpler life. 

Everything Sucks!
Source: Everyday koala

6. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) 

This Amazon original follows the story of a budding stand-up comedian which will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. 

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Source: Amazon

7. Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

This cute anthology of love stories will distract you from your daily life. And trust me, we do need a distraction. 

Modern Love
Source: NPR

8. Crashing (Netflix, Hotstar) 

Before her claim to fame show, Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Crashing which is just as great and funny. 

crashing
Source: NYT

9. Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix)

A father meets her daughter's boyfriend for the first time during the holiday season and what follows is absolutely hilarious. 

Merry Happy Whatever
Source: Bustle

10. Mr. Iglesias (Netflix)

Stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias plays the role of a high-school teacher who tries to help a group of misfits. Basically a Netflix version of School of Rock that you shouldn't miss. 

Mr. Iglesias
Source: TV series finale

11. Impractical Jokers (Netflix)

Four friends dare and challenge each other to do some outrageous things that'll leave you ROFL. If you are in the need for a mood-lifter, this is it. 

impractical jokers
Source: funny or die

12. AJ And The Queen (Netflix)

This short and sweet series of just one season follows a drag queen who is ready for an adventure in her van only to find a 10-year-old who hitchhikes along. 

AJ And The Queen
Source: Exclaim

13. Younger (Hotstar)

A 40-year-old single mother pretends to be younger to get a job in a publishing house and ends up dating a much younger man. It's basically the millennial life from a boomer's point of view. 

Younger
Source: Variety

14. Queer Eye (Netflix)

Follow the fab five give people makeovers because there is nothing that'll make your heart feel warmer. 

queer eye
Source: Glamour

15. Freaks and Geeks (Amazon Prime Video)

Probably the oldest show on this list, this 1999 show had just one season but it was definitely ahead of its time. With an impressive cast, Freaks and Geeks follows misfit high-school students navigating through life. 

Freaks and Geeks
Source: Variety

16. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

This Netflix comedy follows the journey of a young woman who is rescued from an underground cult after 15 years. She's learning about the world and the consequences are quite entertaining. 

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Source: indiewire

17. Lip Sync Battle (YouTube)

Who doesn't like watching their favourite celebrities perform in lip sync battles? The highlight being Tom Holland's performance to Rihanna's Umbrella, don't miss it. 

Lip Synch Battle
Source: Cheatsheet

18. Nailed It (Netflix)

This Netflix show asks home bakers to come over and create terrible versions of famous Instagram dishes. I've never related to anything more. 

nailed it
Source: Hollywood Reporter

So much time, not enough to watch. 