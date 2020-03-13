With schools, colleges and offices asking people to stay at home in the face of COVID-19 outbreak, most of us have nothing left to do. I mean, you don't have many options when your only hobby is to watch TV. So if you, like us, are looking for new things to watch while being stuck at home, here are a few short shows that'll make you smile in the midst of everything.

1. Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Since you can't eat out, why not watch David Chang eat delicious food with celebrities? Maybe you can pick up a few recipes.

2. Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix)

This father-son duo travel the world together in this Netflix show that can be your window to the world.

3. Love Is Blind (Netflix)

This drama filled Netflix reality dating show will keep you entertained through the weekend. Perfect binge-watch material.

4. Girlboss (Netflix)

Based on the true story of the Nasty gal founder, this light-hearted comedy follows the journey of a young fashion entrepreneur.

5. Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

Set in the 1990s, this show follows the ups and downs of teenage life that'll remind of a simpler life.

6. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

This Amazon original follows the story of a budding stand-up comedian which will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.

7. Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

This cute anthology of love stories will distract you from your daily life. And trust me, we do need a distraction.

8. Crashing (Netflix, Hotstar)

Before her claim to fame show, Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Crashing which is just as great and funny.

9. Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix)

A father meets her daughter's boyfriend for the first time during the holiday season and what follows is absolutely hilarious.

10. Mr. Iglesias (Netflix)

Stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias plays the role of a high-school teacher who tries to help a group of misfits. Basically a Netflix version of School of Rock that you shouldn't miss.

11. Impractical Jokers (Netflix)

Four friends dare and challenge each other to do some outrageous things that'll leave you ROFL. If you are in the need for a mood-lifter, this is it.

12. AJ And The Queen (Netflix)

This short and sweet series of just one season follows a drag queen who is ready for an adventure in her van only to find a 10-year-old who hitchhikes along.

13. Younger (Hotstar)

A 40-year-old single mother pretends to be younger to get a job in a publishing house and ends up dating a much younger man. It's basically the millennial life from a boomer's point of view.

14. Queer Eye (Netflix)

Follow the fab five give people makeovers because there is nothing that'll make your heart feel warmer.

15. Freaks and Geeks (Amazon Prime Video)

Probably the oldest show on this list, this 1999 show had just one season but it was definitely ahead of its time. With an impressive cast, Freaks and Geeks follows misfit high-school students navigating through life.

16. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

This Netflix comedy follows the journey of a young woman who is rescued from an underground cult after 15 years. She's learning about the world and the consequences are quite entertaining.

17. Lip Sync Battle (YouTube)

Who doesn't like watching their favourite celebrities perform in lip sync battles? The highlight being Tom Holland's performance to Rihanna's Umbrella, don't miss it.

18. Nailed It (Netflix)

This Netflix show asks home bakers to come over and create terrible versions of famous Instagram dishes. I've never related to anything more.

So much time, not enough to watch.