Loved the insight into IIT Kharagpur on Netflix's latest show? Well, we've made a list of movies and TV shows you must watch if you're still nursing an Alma Matters hangover.

1. Kota Factory

This show highlights the life of IIT-JEE aspirants and is completely shot in black and white, adding to its appeal.





Watch it on TVF Play.

2. Laakhon Mein Ek - Season 1

The first season of this show, created by Biswa Kalyan Rath tells the story of a teenage student from Raipur who is sent to a coaching centre in Visakhapatnam to prepare for an IIT entrance exam.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Engineering Girls

A simple story about three engineering students who are trying to figure out what to do next as they tackle drama, their dorm and everything else.





Watch it on Netflix.

4. Chhichhore

This film about friendship, love and growing up, takes place in flashbacks as a father recalls his life at IIT Bombay with his friends.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

5. Daughters Of Destiny

Shot over seven years by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, this Netflix documentaries series follows a group of girls from rural India who were denied education because of their caste and a school that changed it all.





Watch it on Netflix.

6. Hostel Daze

Four friends show us what it feels like to live in an engineering hostel in India, in this light hearted show.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

7. 3 Idiots

This cult film changed the way people view engineering colleges and the societal pressure that is a part of India's education system - Bollywood style.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. Girl Rising

This documentary follows the journey of 9 girls - one each from Haiti, Nepal, Ethiopia, India, Egypt, Peru, Cambodia, Sierra Leone,and Afghanistan on their journey to education in third world countries.





Watch it here.

How many of these have you watched?