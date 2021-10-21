There’s nothing more devastating than your favourite show coming to an end. As Joe Goldberg came back with the third season of You last week, we have compiled a list of similar shows that you should definitely binge-watch once you are done with this psychological thriller series.

Ready? Let’s go!

1. Dexter – Amazon Prime Video

This show’s protagonist is an oddly lovable serial killer, just like Joe Goldberg. This crime drama revolves around a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis, who also leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer.

2. Killing Eve – Amazon Prime Video

Based on Luke Jennings’s Villanelle novel series, this spy thriller focuses on an intelligence investigator and a psychopathic assassin. As their chase progresses, the show would constantly remind you of Joe Goldberg’s love-hate relationship with his partners.

3. Dirty John – Netflix

Based on Christopher Goffard’s podcast under the same title, this crime anthology series is based on a true crime story that showcases an epic tale of love that went wrong between an interior designer and a man who lies about his identity. Although the man seems to be charming and handsome, he gives some major Joe Goldberg vibes.

4. Bates Motel - Amazon Prime Video

A contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, this psychological horror drama revolves around the protagonist's teenage life, that took place before the events portrayed in the 1960 movie. The relationship between Norman and Norma would instantly remind you of the relationship between Joe Goldberg and his mother.

5. Castle Rock – Netflix

Inspired by Stephen King’s stories and fictional town, this psychological horror series centres on a death-row attorney who meets his dark past once again when an anonymous call baits him back to his hometown. With numerous gripping moments and shocking twists, this show would constantly remind you of You.

6. The Fall – Netflix

This crime drama revolves around a senior investigating officer who meets a serial killer after she’s called in to review a murder case that was unsolved for 28 days. One can easily find several similarities between this show and You, including their respective dark themes.

7. Mindhunter – Netflix

Based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit book, this psychological crime thriller delves deep into a serial killer’s mind just like You. The show revolves around two agents that interview serial killers in order to solve open cases.

8. Breaking Bad – Netflix

This crime drama revolves around a high school chemistry teacher, diagnosed with lung cancer, who starts manufacturing and selling methamphetamine to secure his family's future. The protagonist of this show also lives a double life, just like Joe Goldberg.

9. The Assassination of Gianni Versace – Netflix

If you loved Joe Goldberg’s intriguing obsession with his victims, then this is the perfect crime drama show for you to watch. This show focuses on a serial killer and his obsession with a well-known designer.

10. Hannibal – Netflix

Based on the elements and characters from Thomas Harris' novels, this psychological horror-thriller show revolves around a special investigator and a forensic psychiatrist who become partners. As they track complex serial killers together, this duo would instantly remind you of Joe Goldberg's ability to deceive everyone.

11. Pretty Little Liars – Netflix

Loosely based on Sara Shepard’s novel series under the same title, this teen drama mystery thriller revolves around the lives of five best friends who fall apart after their leader disappears. If you loved the spine-chilling suspense and unique twists in You, then this show is a much-watch.

12. The Stranger - Netflix

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel under the same title, this eight-part mystery-thriller miniseries will instantly keep you hooked to your television screens just like You did. The show focuses on a stranger who discloses the secrets and lies of suburban families.

Looks like your next 'binge-watch list' is ready!