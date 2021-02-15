After spending most of our 2020 binging web series across platforms, it's difficult to wait for their new seasons. Thankfully, there could be a lot for us to watch in 2021 and 2022 as upcoming seasons of our favourite shows are set to return.

Here are a few we are really looking forward to.

1. Sex Education Season 3

Production of the third season of Sex Education started last year. The series is expected to return to Netflix with eight new episodes in 2021.

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3 👀



📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily). pic.twitter.com/zEFCwMSpqw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 1, 2020

2. YOU Season 3

We have been waiting for the third season of YOU, ever since that final scene cliff hanger.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/d7AifniC99 — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 2, 2020

3. Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist has been renewed for its fifth and final season that will return to Netflix some time this year.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END



PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

4. Mirzapur Season 3

The 2nd season of Amazon Original Series Mirzapur became the most-watched show on the platform in India within just 7 days of the release, last year. The makers of the show have already announced the 3rd season.

5. Peaky Blinders Season 6

It has been confirmed that the 6th season has already begun production and it will also apparently be the last season for the show.

6. Stranger Things Season 4

While the 4th season was announced in September 2019, it went into production in the last part of 2020.

7. The Witcher Season 2

Based on the book of the same name, The Witcher Season 1 starred Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan in the lead roles. It has been renewed for the 2nd season, too.

8. Ozark Season 4

The final season of the crime-drama is expected to release this year, although no date has been announced yet.

9. The Family Man Season 2

The much-awaited second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man, will probably release this summer.

10. Never Have I Ever Season 2

Netflix has renewed Never Have I Ever for a second season, to premiere in 2021.

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

11. Aarya Season 2

The second season of Sushmita Sen's debut web series was announced last year. We are expecting the new season to premiere in 2021.

12. Queer Eye Season 6

Talking to PopCulture.com, Queer Eye's resident design expert Bobby Berk gave a brief update that Season 6 of the show will probably go into production sometime in 2021.

13. Lupin Season 2

Okay, so the show released 5 episodes of part 1, earlier this year. And we are already looking forward to part 2. Netflix also announced that the second part will be out this summer.

14. Bridgerton Season 2

The period drama adapted from Julia Quinn's 'The Duke & I', kept viewers hooked in 2020 and its season 2 is officially on its way.

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

15. Derry Girls Season 3

The filming for Derry Girls season 3 was delayed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it is certain that it will come. While the wait seems to be a bit longer, we are happy that we'll see the kids again.

Which ones are you looking forward to?