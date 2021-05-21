There is always something new on Netflix, Prime, and other platforms - but there is a certain comfort in watching shows you have already seen. In fact, there is a theory about why we go back to TV shows, it has something to do with familiarity.

On that scientific note, let's look at the list of shows we think are the most watchable and easily available on the internet.

1. Schitt's Creek

Heartwarming, wholesome, funny - Schitt's Creek is a show you can never get enough of. It's something you can switch on whenever you feel low, and let the Rose family take matters from there. Trust me, they are very good with that responsibility.

2. Fleabag

While I have watched around 10 times now (I have a problem, I know). It's the most well-written show of recent times, and if dark comedy combined with female rage, empowerment, and religion sounds like your thing, you have struck gold. It really doesn't get better than this.

3. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Classic. I didn't even need to put this on the list since most people have binge-watched it multiple times already. Though it would be good to have a marathon again, before the reunion episode.

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Seeing people solve crimes has never been more fun. Witty, sharp and fast, the show has some of the most memorable characters, and it provides entertainment and warmth without asking for much in return.

5. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

The show is timeless, the jokes are still funny and Rosesh's poems are still relevant. There is no bad time to go back to Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. It is one of the shows you can watch from any point and it wouldn't make a difference.

6. Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne's Russian Doll was critically acclaimed but I still think it didn't get its due. It's the story of a woman who keeps coming back to life after dying. The concept isn't entirely novel but Natasha's treatment of it is. Highly bingeable.

7. The Office

The loyalists swear by it and for others, well, "it gets funnier after the first season". Jokes apart, it remains a fact that The Office is one of the most popular shows in history and there has to be a reason for that.

8. Parks and Recreation

This political mockumentary is watchable multiple times because of the way it is made. With the current political climate around the world, it sure deserves a watch.

9. That '70s Show

Based on the lives of a bunch of teenagers, this can be your go-to if you're bored of watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S. though both are quite different in some ways. This is the Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunas show, yes.

10. Breaking Bad

I personally won't watch it again, but I am putting it in the list because there are many people I know who would, and are. Guess it's about soaking in the brilliance again and again.

Now you know what to watch if you can't figure what to watch.