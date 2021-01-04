We said bye bye to 2020 but we aren't ready to say goodbye to the great shows that the year gave us. And while most of us got a chance to watch the popular ones, here are a few amazing series that you may have missed but shouldn't.

1. The Salisbury Poisonings

This three-part television drama is based on a true story and portrays the 2018 Novichok poisoning in Salisbury, England, and the subsequent Amesbury poisonings.

2. Normal People

In a small town in Ireland, two people fall in and out of love and weave through each other's lives as they grow up.

3. Little Fires Everywhere

Based on a book of the same name by Celeste Ng, it follows a mother and daughter duo who move into a new town and turn the lives of the picture-perfect Richardson family upside-down.

4. We Are Who We Are

From the creator of Call Me By Your Name, this show narrates the journey of two American teenagers living at the U.S. military base in Italy and how they explore friendship, love and identity.

5. Des

This chilling three-part mini-series is based on the 1983 arrest of the Scottish serial killer, Dennis Nilsen who admitted to killing '15 or 16' people.

6. I May Destroy You

A young woman's life changes irrevocably after she begins getting flashbacks of being sexually assaulted at a night club.

7. Lovecraft Country

Set in the segregated 1950s United States, this horror series is a continuation of the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. It follows a young man who is trying to find his father and instead uncovers dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer H. P. Lovecraft based his fictional stories.

8. The Great

This 10-episode comedy-series is loosely based on the rise of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. A spoof of sorts, it'll surely have you ROFL.

9. The Haunting of Bly Manor

Partially adapted from the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, this drama-gothic romance serves as the second part of The Haunting anthology series after the 2018 show, The Haunting of Hill House.

10. Gentefied

Three Mexican-American cousins chase the ultimate American dream in this comedy-drama series.

11. I Am Not Okay With This

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel, this series follows a young teen who deals with friends, her sexual identity and newfound superpowers.

12. The Flight Attendant

In this mystery series, a flight attendant wakes up next to a dead man in a hotel room, with no memory of what actually happened.

13. The Undoing

Based on the novel, You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, this miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant is a mystery psychological thriller that'll have you on the edge of your seat.

14. I Know This Much is True

Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, this show follows the parallel lives of two identical brothers - one of whom is a schizophrenic.

15. Mrs. America

This historical series is based on the political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash it received from Phylis Schlafly, a conservative activist.

16. Hunters

This show follows a band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who are hunting Nazi war criminals. This series is definitely not for the weak hearted.

17. Babylon Berlin

This German neo-noir television series set in 1929 follows a haunted cop and a typist who find themselves entangled in a political conspiracy.

18. Record Of Youth

A young make-up artist trying to make it big finds herself face to face with her biggest crush and upcoming model who wants to be an actor. This unconventional K-drama set in the fashion industry will have you hooked.

19. The Raikar Case

The secrets of an affluent family come undone when the youngest son is found dead and someone in the household is responsible.

20. Love, Victor

The series is inspired by and set in the same world as the film Love, Simon and the book it was inspired by, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. It follows the journey of a closeted gay teenager who is forced to come out after being blackmailed.

How many of these have you watched?