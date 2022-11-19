Trigger warning: The story contains information related to violence, murder, and abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Shraddha Walkar’s inhuman murder has sent chills down the spine of everyone in the country. The gruesome death is covered by all the media platforms, and the angles are as problematic as they get. From dating apps, religion, and gender norms to only focusing on how brutally she was murdered, the coverage holds different propaganda.

Now an influencer has peaked insensitivity and made a reel about it. The worst part is this reel was supposed to spread awareness or demand justice, as claimed at the end of the video, but has turned into justifying an abusive relationship.

Watch the video here:

Shraddha murder case is now influencer reel topic.



Trigger warning: Violence, murder, abuse. pic.twitter.com/SlUiPgDQQb — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) November 18, 2022

People are rightfully calling out this garbage content and calling it a dumb move. We totally agree.

Is he trying to justify the crime that bastard commited in the name of love? https://t.co/BT0bMvn99S — Kunal Waldia (@WaldiaKunal) November 18, 2022

Iss chaman chutiye ka insta ban krwao phle https://t.co/YaqfYeFDVu — VnnY (@relaxedvnny) November 18, 2022

Kaun hai yeh log ? Kaha se aate hai ! https://t.co/B3mdC047Gu — 𝐀𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐥𝐚 🇦🇷 (@Akshay_Brigade) November 18, 2022

The fact that he used sindoor to depict blood blows my mind. https://t.co/9uL0ppFV8y — Mankading 😼 (@Englishcrickett) November 18, 2022

kindly take action against this sick minded person. this is not a awareness video but just for petty likes and followers @NCWIndia @sharmarekha @DelhiPolice @DoT_India https://t.co/nBbEx1qkN2 — CheTan (@Chandlerkaun) November 18, 2022

What a disgusting and insensitive this man is 🙄🙄🙄

This case is not a joke to make these kind of reels. People should literally ban him now. https://t.co/K72iWP84FN — Tisha (@itstisha_7) November 18, 2022

So insensitive. Yeh Koi topic hai to make reels like this. Making entertainment out of her death like that. https://t.co/BP71vKD1rj — Tina (@Tina41894744) November 18, 2022

I had no problem with cringe content. Do whatever you want to do with your phone camera but now this guy cross his line. This is too much. Agar msg dena chahta hai toh ek simple post bhi kar sakta thaa https://t.co/sQ6aPb6Dgj — J (@ArunLaaal) November 18, 2022

Influencer nahi chutiye hai ye log🖕🏻 https://t.co/9Tme1nHMk4 — Prince Jaiswal🇮🇳 (@mr_nicckk) November 19, 2022

not everything is content. even if their motive was to spread ‘awareness’ about the case, they could’ve done that without enacting it , this is a legal issue , more of which a sensitive one. https://t.co/X3UV3BAXnQ — n. (@kuttijannani) November 18, 2022

Honestly, not everything is content, and this is shameful.

