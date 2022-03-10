We're all excited to welcome back Shreyas Talpade on our digital screens. The Talpade-led cricket-biopic, Kaun Pravin Tambe? covers the extraordinary life of Pravin Tambe, dubbed "cricket ka most experienced debutante." Talpade was last seen on screen in the 2019 crime thriller, Setters.

The Indian leg spinner became a part of the IPL workforce under the Rajasthan Royals at a whopping age of 41.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is backed by Fox Star Studios in collaboration with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production.

The film is all set to make its digital debut on April 1st, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The biopic also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here: