We're all excited to welcome back Shreyas Talpade on our digital screens. The Talpade-led cricket-biopic, Kaun Pravin Tambe? covers the extraordinary life of Pravin Tambe, dubbed "cricket ka most experienced debutante." Talpade was last seen on screen in the 2019 crime thriller, Setters.

Source: YouTube

The Indian leg spinner became a part of the IPL workforce under the Rajasthan Royals at a whopping age of 41.

Source: YouTube

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is backed by Fox Star Studios in collaboration with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production. 

Source: YouTube

The film is all set to make its digital debut on April 1st, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The biopic also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here: