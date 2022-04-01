It's not every day in Bollywood that you watch biographical films that maintain distance from over-the-top drama. Staying true to the essence, Disney+Hotstar recently released its sports biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' based on the life of Pravin Tambe.

Source: outlookindia

Pravin Tambe, a leg-spinner, made his big cricket debut at the age of 41, and Shreyas Talpade portrays him with maximum sincerity.

It's not only great to watch an honest biopic that isn't overdramatic but also Shreyas Talpade taking the charge from the front. What else distinguishes Kaun Pravin Tambe? from the rest of the pack? Let the Twittizens tell us about it. 

The first thing to do this weekend, right?