Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a subtle and satirical take on our society. The film tried to change the LGBTQIA+ narrative in Bollywood by giving us something outside the star-crossed heterosexual love stories. And, the cast managed to pull it off by delivering performances that have stayed with us - all thanks to the brilliance of the actors and the director.

The film that was also a family-drama, gave us a quirky fam that still reminds us of our relatives. And, a throwback video shared by Gajraj Rao reminded us of the Tripathis, after all this time.

The video, that shows behind the scene footage from the movie's production, has the cast grooving to a dholki and singing old songs. Its like those fun evenings from that mama ki beti ki shaadi which is so wholesome, it even makes us like our relatives. At least for some time.

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen playing the dholki, while everyone else is vibing to 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. This did not make it to the final cut of the movie, for obvious reasons. But the video sure made a place in our hearts.

Seeing the favourite lot in their element, people are all hearts.

Watch the complete video here:

Gajraj Rao is like those dads who document everything - and we love him for that.