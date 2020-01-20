With the trailer for his latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that he and romantic comedies are a match made in heaven.

And this time around, he's bringing a same-sex love story to the forefront, and ever since the trailer released, we're super excited about it.

However, Ayushmann is only one of the many reasons why we're rooting for the film. Though we're definitely coveting his look--with nose-rings and minimal tattoos--from the film.

For starters, the movie's subject, of two men fighting for their love story to be accepted by their families, is both refreshing and relatable at the same time.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar (of Kota Factory fame) as Aman, Ayushmann's love interest. His family is unaware of his sexual orientation, and strongly disapproves of it on discovery.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta are back as the adorable, middle-aged parents (to Aman) with amazing on-screen chemistry.

The film brings back Manu Rishi as Aman's uncle, and his deadpan sense of humor has us rolling with laughter. The movie also stars Maanvi Gagroo in a special appearance.

As far as the trailer is concerned, it appears to be a comedy we're definitely falling in love with. Here's hoping the movie matches the expectations set by the trailer.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are from the trailer on YouTube. The movie will release on February 21, 2020.

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com.