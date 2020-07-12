YouTuber Shubam Mishra who publicly issued a rape threat against female comedian Agrima Joshua has finally been detained by the Vadodra city police.

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra.



We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act. pic.twitter.com/XM6J8y4nDx — Vadodara City Police (@Vadcitypolice) July 12, 2020

The police authorities have initiated a legal process for registering an FIR against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT act for the threatening video.

Earlier this week a disturbing video of the YouTuber using foul language to describe gruesome graphic details of abuse against Agrima Joshua was making rounds on the internet.

Trigger Warning: Abusive content (rape, sexism, racism)

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

A wave of posts on social media demanding the arrest of Shubham Mishra started flowing.

The entire comedy circuit of India stood in solidarity with Agrima Joshua and against this horrid incident of hooliganism.

Keeping in line with #NCW's commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video.@kunalkamra88 @SaketGokhale https://t.co/6zfr6IEbyX — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 11, 2020

Fortunately, the power of social media, in this case, created awareness about the disturbing rape threat and put pressure on the authorities to do the right thing and arrest Shubam.

Respected @AnilDeshmukhNCP sir 🙏🏽 Does a joke however offensive justify this kind of a public threat to a woman? This Shubham Mishra is issuing a public threat 2 rape & inciting others 2 do so. Clear offence under Section 503 IPC. Can u pls ask @MumbaiPolice 2 take action sir? 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lKyZrl0Ofq — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

Kudos to everyone who spoke up against or shared anything this horrid incident. More power to you.