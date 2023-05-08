Spider-Man is truly a cult classic superhero that continues to enjoy a massive fan following across the world. We have grown up watching various versions of the Marvel superhero shooting spider webs from his wrist and fighting crime over the years including in comics, shows, and films.
Two years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the makers are releasing animated superhero film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse next month. And surprisingly, cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice for Indian Spiderman in the franchise. Wait, what?
The official Twitter handle of Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) has released a video of Gujarat Titans’ star Shubman Gill while confirming that the 23-year-old cricketer has dubbed as Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse. “Main Shubman Gill, aapka Indian spiderman,” Gill says in the video while introducing himself.
The trailer of the upcoming movie will be released soon.
Watch the video here:
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, Shubman Gill has dubbed for Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film. Gill has allegedly become the first sports personality to lend his voice for one of the biggest Hollywood franchises ever, the trade analyst added.
Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse will have a theatrical release in India on June 2 in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
Netizens are divided over Shubman Gill being chosen as the voice of Indian Spider-Man.
And some of them can’t wrap their heads around Indian Spider-Man being named ‘Pavitr Prabhakar’.
Pavitr Prabhakar is the superhero appearing in Marvel Comics. He is an alternate version of Spider-Man who lives in India. According to Marvel Fandom, Prabhakar initially lives in a village and later moves to Mumbai with his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim to pursue study after getting half a scholarship.
