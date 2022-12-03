Dear Bollywood. You have been busy making period dramas, biopics, slapstick entertainers, remakes, and socially-relevant movies these days. And of course, an astraverse since the release of Brahmastra. Meanwhile, directors, producers, scriptwriters, and casting agencies have not been focusing on many actor- siblings, who might give them a win-win situation if they are cast in a film together.

I know, I know! Some of them have heard narrations and come across scripts, however, the meat is missing. This is why we, as an audience, are yet to watch them share screen space in the movie.

Tenor

Salman Khan-Sohail Khan dekhliya, Salman Khan-Arbaaz Khan bhi dekhlia, let’s bring these 7 actor-siblings to the big screen this time? We are totally rooting for them and that too in meaty roles.

1. Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

While Karisma Kapoor ruled the 90s era, Kareena Kapoor continues to be a show stealer since the early 2000s. However, both the iconic actresses haven’t worked together in a movie as of now. The Kapoor sisters definitely want to collaborate but are waiting for a “perfect script”.

“I’d love to work with Kareena and I think the feeling is mutual. The script has to be really good, apt and right for us to want to star alongside each other. It’s a big responsibility, and we really like to find that perfect script…,” Karisma told PTI in 2020.

Kareena had similar thoughts about her wish to work with Karisma.

Photo credits: Instagram

A year later, Karisma and Kareena shared screen space in a commercial and it spoke volumes of their great on-screen chemistry. Also, Karisma gave a voiceover to Chaaya’s character in Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor-starrer, Bodyguard. Karlo inhe cast ek saath please?

2. Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal

Both Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are actors in the Hindi film industry, but they haven’t worked together in a movie yet. The Kaushal boys will be a perfect fit for an out-and-out comedy movie, considering their great bond and how fun they are together. And Katrina Kaif playing her husband, Vicky’s on-screen wife and Sunny’s sister-in-law in it will be a cherry on the cake.

Image credits: Instagram

Watch their camaraderie in this Google commercial:

3. Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan

While Soha Ali Khan played a cameo role (Kunal Kemmu’s on-screen girlfriend) in her brother, Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Go Goa Gone, the Pataudi actor-siblings didn’t get to share screen space in it. Both Saif and Soha have collaborated in several shoots of their clothing brand, House of Pataudi and a few ads, but they are yet to work together in a film. It will be a treat to watch them as on-screen brother-sisters too.

Credits: Instagram

Check out Saif and Soha shooting together for House of Pataudi here:

4. Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana

While Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself through his films like Vicky Donor, Bala, Article 15, Andhadhun, Aparshakti Khurana has been friend-zoned in Bollywood with the exception of Helmet, despite his good acting skills. His roles in Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Luka Chuppi are proof of it. Anyway, the Khurana bros have had some script narrations but they are yet to find the best one for them.

“We have had a couple of narrations. They are people who are already coming with better things. But having said that Ayush bhai is doing absolutely fantastic in his space. I am growing in my own space. For us to come together for something, it really has to be worth it,” Aparshakti told Bollywood Bubble in June.

As of now, both Ayushmann and Aparshakti have co-hosted some award functions including the IIFA and Zee Cine Awards. Whenever these actor-siblings find a script that suits them, we are sure that they will rock it.

5. Arjun Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor

Step siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor didn’t communicate much with each other earlier, however, after the demise of her mom, late actress Sridevi, their equation evolved. Both actors graced Koffee With Karan Season 6 together and also collaborated for the cover of Harper Bazaar, the magazine.

“There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying,” Arjun told the magazine. “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood,” Janhvi added.

Going by their new equation, it is safe to consider that Arjun and Janhvi should sign a movie together as on-screen siblings soon. Like Josh of sorts.

Watch how cool siblings they are:

6. Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share a great sibling bond with each other. Their social media handles and their interviews are proof of it. While Kriti is already an established actor, Nupur, the Filhall girl, will soon make her Bollywood debut in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Noorani Chehra. While the Sanon sisters have shared screen space in a few advertisements, it is yet to see them collaborate for a movie.

“Yaar bahot solid koi film chahiye uske liye. May be behenon ki ya friends ki. We both are sure about the fact that we both want meaty roles. I know hum dono nahin settle honge agar kisi ka bhi kam ho,” Nupur once told Midday.

Watch their chemistry in this commercial:

7. Aditya Roy Kapur & Kunal Roy Kapur

Both Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Roy Kapur have a different set of audiences in cinema. While Kunal made a cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the film which featured Aditya in a meaty role, it will be a treat to watch them performing full-fledged roles as brothers in a movie. Meanwhile, the Delhi Belly actor has given us a tiny hope that they “may” work together.

“We are very happy just being brothers.…We are happy on our own journeys and paths but if at some stage we cross paths and get the opportunity or if there is some right fit we may work together,” Kunal once told Spotboye.

Credits: Deccan Chronicle

Aditya and Kunal shared the frame in this scene of YJHD:

Which actor-siblings would you like to watch performing full-fledged roles in a movie?