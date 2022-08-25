Watching Koffee With Karan Season 7 new episodes on Disney+ Hotstar is a midnight craving that hardly ever disappoints.
The eighth episode of KwK 7 featured Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The actors proved that their bond is so not like Kabir and Preeti in real life as they gave us some major friendship goals and spoke volumes about love and marriage.
Speaking of love and marriage, Kiara carried forward Sidharth's demeanor from the last episode and neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.
However, throughout the last two episodes, there have been too many Sidharth-Kiara moments that netizens can't stop gushing over their new favourite Jodi.
they went on a date last night 🤌
S - Nice that you remember so clearly how you guys meet— 𝓙. (@ektara03) August 24, 2022
K - Ofcourse I'll never forget that
And that wink in the end
Sid-Kiara has that unfiltered comfortable free loving bond between them❤️.
Happy for my boy that he got her❤️🥰and viceversa too.
Happy for my boy that he got her❤️🥰and viceversa too.#Sidkiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani
I am so rooting for Karan and Shahid's Dola Re Dola!
Karan and Shahid planning #Sidkiara 's wedding and Kiara kept blushing 😭😭
do soulmates have the same energy 😭?! bruhhhh this was cute🥹🤍
ITS NOT EVEN A JOKE ANYMORE I DO REALLY THINK SID-KIARA ARE CUTE 😭🥺♥️— ❥ ʰᵃʳˢʰⁱ asks tejran who? (@ps_itsnotme) August 17, 2022
Hope Sid bhi #HarMaidanFateh karle 🤌
Kiara is not denying! Official love ❤️— Sidkiara💫 (@loveSidkiara1) August 24, 2022
Petition to all the music directors to make Sid sing a song in the upcoming movie that Sid & Kiara are doing together. 😐✌😤
"This gift was not given by Sidh.." her tongue slipped 😂🥹🫶
I loved the way Ki sounded when Karan said - Who Sid ?! ... SIDHARTH MALHOTRA 😶🙄 Like how can you not recognise MY MAN !🙄#Sidkiara #KiaraAdvani— Manifesting ♡ (@Priya_3383) August 24, 2022
Kiara - I know Sid before but we met for the first time at Lust Story wrap up party. 🥺❤
The place from where their fairy tales began. 💞
The place from where their fairy tales began. 💞#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/QSG02DXoTa
OMG KARAN KIND OF HINTED THAT SID-KIARA ARE GETTING MARRIED IN DEC IN VIENNA 🤞😭❤️
Perhaps, Kiara and Sidharth might actually tie the knots with the blessings of KJo, who has been manifesting it way too hard! But ain't the jodi too adorable?