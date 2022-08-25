Watching Koffee With Karan Season 7 new episodes on Disney+ Hotstar is a midnight craving that hardly ever disappoints. 

The eighth episode of KwK 7 featured Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The actors proved that their bond is so not like Kabir and Preeti in real life as they gave us some major friendship goals and spoke volumes about love and marriage. 

kiara advani shahid kapoor koffee with karan
Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Speaking of love and marriage, Kiara carried forward Sidharth's demeanor from the last episode and neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.  

kiara sidharth couple
Source: The Indian Express

However, throughout the last two episodes, there have been too many Sidharth-Kiara moments that netizens can't stop gushing over their new favourite Jodi

I am so rooting for Karan and Shahid's Dola Re Dola!

Perhaps, Kiara and Sidharth might actually tie the knots with the blessings of KJo, who has been manifesting it way too hard! But ain't the jodi too adorable? 