Watching Koffee With Karan Season 7 new episodes on Disney+ Hotstar is a midnight craving that hardly ever disappoints.

The eighth episode of KwK 7 featured Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The actors proved that their bond is so not like Kabir and Preeti in real life as they gave us some major friendship goals and spoke volumes about love and marriage.

Speaking of love and marriage, Kiara carried forward Sidharth's demeanor from the last episode and neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

However, throughout the last two episodes, there have been too many Sidharth-Kiara moments that netizens can't stop gushing over their new favourite Jodi.

S - Nice that you remember so clearly how you guys meet



K - Ofcourse I'll never forget that



And that wink in the end



Girl is so much in love 🥹💗#SidKiara #Sidharthmalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/SOMecL4Fmi — 𝓙. (@ektara03) August 24, 2022

never shipped BW couples but all the clips/photos of sid-kiara on my tl are so fucking cute ahh bless them — • (@rrzaa_) August 19, 2022

Sid-Kiara has that unfiltered comfortable free loving bond between them❤️.

Happy for my boy that he got her❤️🥰and viceversa too.#Sidkiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani — Malhothra’s Girl🤓 (@YASHODA200398) August 24, 2022

I am so rooting for Karan and Shahid's Dola Re Dola!

ITS NOT EVEN A JOKE ANYMORE I DO REALLY THINK SID-KIARA ARE CUTE 😭🥺♥️



Hope Sid bhi #HarMaidanFateh karle 🤌 — ❥ ʰᵃʳˢʰⁱ asks tejran who? (@ps_itsnotme) August 17, 2022

Petition to all the music directors to make Sid sing a song in the upcoming movie that Sid & Kiara are doing together. 😐✌😤#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/iEXIViGtFh — adityaaa.... 😎💕 (@_socialvegan) August 24, 2022

I loved the way Ki sounded when Karan said - Who Sid ?! ... SIDHARTH MALHOTRA 😶🙄 Like how can you not recognise MY MAN !🙄#Sidkiara #KiaraAdvani — Manifesting ♡ (@Priya_3383) August 24, 2022

Kiara - I know Sid before but we met for the first time at Lust Story wrap up party. 🥺❤



The place from where their fairy tales began. 💞#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/QSG02DXoTa — adityaaa.... 😎💕 (@_socialvegan) August 24, 2022

OMG KARAN KIND OF HINTED THAT SID-KIARA ARE GETTING MARRIED IN DEC IN VIENNA 🤞😭❤️#SidharthMalhotra | #KiaraAdvani — SID KI FAN 🦋 (@Oscars_Daddy) August 17, 2022

Perhaps, Kiara and Sidharth might actually tie the knots with the blessings of KJo, who has been manifesting it way too hard! But ain't the jodi too adorable?