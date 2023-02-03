Bollywood celeb shaadis are always something that cause a stir among fans (in the best way possible). They often get us excited and curious about the wedding details as well. Which is why when we found out that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly finalized their wedding venue, we couldn’t help but be super happy for them!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra began getting to know each other better post 2018, and soon news of them dating each other also started floating around. A few months back, the couple also hinted at getting married and now it's finally happening!

Credit: Instagram

The couple is all set to get married at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. According to the reports, the guests will arrive two days prior to the wedding, and one of the first few people that have been revealed to be on the guest list are Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Karan Johar.

Apart from this, it seems that Kiara is opting for Manish Malhotra’s bridal-wear for the ceremony. And the duo will be holding two reception parties, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.