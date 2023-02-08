Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot last evening, becoming the newest (and cutest) jodi in town. The couple, who have apparently been dating for about two years now, had a grand wedding yesterday at the 800-year-old Suryagarh Palace fort.

Needless to mention, social media cheered up as soon as the actors shared pictures on their social media handles, resulting in them going viral within a couple of hours.

Sidharth Malhotra, who looked handsome in a cream-hued sherwani, and Kiara Advani, who stole the show with her pale pink lehenga, posted three pictures from their wedding along with a beautiful caption, with a Shershaah twist.

“Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai.”

Their oh-so-dreamy pictures broke the internet as fans started flooding the comments section with their heart-warming messages and good wishes.

A number of tinsel town celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif dropped their good wishes for the couple on their respective posts.

You can see the posts here: