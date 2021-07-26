The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's much awaited war film, Shershaah is finally here. Based on the life and journey of Kargil hero, Captain Vikram Batra, just a glimpse of the film has left us with goosebumps.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra's fiancé, Shershaah is a biopic that we can't wait to watch.

The trailer of the film does a great job of showing us the remarkable life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought bravely in the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is all set to release on August 12, on Amazon Prime Video.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.