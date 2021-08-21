Recently, we saw Kargil hero, Captain Vikram Batra's biography Shershaah release, and with it, we also saw the great things people had to say about the film. Whether that was about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's performance, or how well the plotline was shown, the audience loved it.

But one of the biggest marks of the film's success is that it has emerged as a top-rated film on IMDb. Shershaah has been rated a solid 8.9 on the website! And, TBH the acting performances by each of the actors in it were truly applause-worthy, no wonder the janta loved the movie.

You can watch the trailer of the film here.

Have you watched Shershaah yet?