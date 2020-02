Bigg Boss 13 is finally over, and as usual the show has had its fair share of controversy. There's been violence, screaming, and as many BCs as humanly possible. Now, Salman has chosen another person to take on the mantle and also the money.

So, the winner is Sidharth Shukla. beats Asim Riaz. You can never guess how things are going to go!

This guy does not know how his life is going is to change!