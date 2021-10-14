Sidharth Shukla was one of Bollywood's rising stars, and his untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and the nation, with many of his fans taking to social media to share their condolences.

Sidharth Shukla was a movie and TV actor, who gained widespread fame after his stint with the reality TV show Bigg Boss, where he also found his friend and rumored partner, Shehnaaz Gill.

And now, the last music video starring Shukla and Gill is all set to release soon.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were one of the most loved couples on Indian TV. Sa Re Ga Ma shared the news of the upcoming song on Twitter, along with the title of the song. Titled Adhura, the song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

As per news reports, the song's title has been changed from Habit to Adhura, and the creators decided to release the song as a tribute to the late actor.

The song has been shot in Goa, and while the release date has not yet been shared, fans are already excited and emotional about getting one last chance to see Shukla in action:

#Adhura Coming Soon...

Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani 🥀

By The Musical Soprano @shreyaghoshal and Intelligent @ArkoPravo19 Sir ♥️ The Journey Of #Sidnaaz Combo Will Be End By Shreya Ghoshal Ji's Melodious Voice 🖤 Cant Wait !!! @ishehnaaz_gill @OfficialSidNaaz #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/DuUoP8C9Hm — SGian Sujoy 🦋 #TeamShreya (@SujoyMa71967404) October 14, 2021

- Can I Cry..! 🙂

- Because My Heart Is Breaking.! 🙂💔 Not #adhura bcz #SidharthShukla has become a habit #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/iLaaENhl8I — Moon Of The World ♦🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@Masooma_99) October 14, 2021

#SidNaazForever we will miss u #SidharthShukla ..u r in our heart..we will be miss this amazing jodi 🥺🥺..adhura will be a superhit tribute song❤️❤️🥺 https://t.co/JuveW7oK02 — immainul (@islamskmainul31) October 14, 2021

However, some of the fans also objected to the title change:

Do not try to gain anything over someone personal loss!!

Do release it as #Habit !! Its not an Adhuri Kahani!! #SidNaazForever https://t.co/9RHha6cjIE — ArcheJupiter (@ArcheJupiter) October 13, 2021

if this is the song which @sidharth_shukla bhai signed I.e habit,then u would have released with same.And if u wanted to give tribute to him & changed the title then u would have mention his name his #

Sry I can't like this as u haven't mention #SidharthShukla #SidHearts https://t.co/gncXdxhtWn — sidharth (@bose_satyajyoti) October 13, 2021

Sachi Mohabbat kabhi adhuri nahi hoti!

Please release the original version of the song. Never find your gain in someone else's loss. Humble request 🙏#SidNaaz #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGiII https://t.co/oxu0fTRKyc — Sammah78 🇨🇦 (@Sammah0414) October 13, 2021

Sidharth was with shehnaaz till his last breath! It was their love story, a complete one...



You cannot title it as per your convenience, it is never adhura, #SidNaaz is immortal🙂



& they haven't signed the song name adhura🙂🙂@saregamaglobal kindly change the name🙏 https://t.co/cI48krQUTD — 𝐑𝐢°☆ (@Rshehnaazians) October 13, 2021

Please don’t cash on our pain… 🙏🙏



We love Sidharth and we want to keep his happy memories…



give us HABIT if you can..#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGiIl https://t.co/RzVThPXk93 — Sidnaazian for life (@yami14870167) October 14, 2021

Can't wait for the song to release!