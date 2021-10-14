Sidharth Shukla was one of Bollywood's rising stars, and his untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and the nation, with many of his fans taking to social media to share their condolences. 

Sidharth Shukla
Source: India Today

Sidharth Shukla was a movie and TV actor, who gained widespread fame after his stint with the reality TV show Bigg Boss, where he also found his friend and rumored partner, Shehnaaz Gill. 

Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill
Source: DNA India

And now, the last music video starring Shukla and Gill is all set to release soon. 

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were one of the most loved couples on Indian TV. Sa Re Ga Ma shared the news of the upcoming song on Twitter, along with the title of the song. Titled Adhura, the song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. 

As per news reports, the song's title has been changed from Habit to Adhura, and the creators decided to release the song as a tribute to the late actor.

SidNaaz
Source: Koimoi

The song has been shot in Goa, and while the release date has not yet been shared, fans are already excited and emotional about getting one last chance to see Shukla in action: 

However, some of the fans also objected to the title change:

Can't wait for the song to release!