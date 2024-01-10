We must address what we’re all thinking: it is Orry’s world, indeed. We are just here – existing – because he’s the liver. To be like him isn’t something that comes easy, it comes with a lot of privilege. You don’t have to do much, and things just seem to fall in place. No, that’s not fair, I don’t know him.

Orry is nice. He is always spreading good vibes… because there’s not a lot to be sad about when you’re him. In a nutshell – you can’t judge him, you want to be him (or not), you can’t dislike him; but you don’t have a reason to like him too. He’s the only person who matters without putting in much effort to matter. An Orry is complex.

So here are signs to spot one (or check if you’re one):

1. Paisa bahut hai.

2. You have too many friends… and not enough time.

3. Photogenic bhi ho.

4. You’re the life of a party, because YOU are quite literally the party.

5. Bahut zyada single ho.

6. On most days, you’re more dramatic than Bollywood. I mean, Bollywood could never…

7. Raita ho, phail rahe ho.

8. People find you mysterious, even when you’re not so much a mystery.

9. You think you work hard, people think you’re a kaam-chor.

10. Khush rehte ho… rehna bhi chahie, paisa bahut hai.

11. You’re almost never serious. You say stuff that makes no sense – but you still say it.

that’s a big ass synonym for unemployed pic.twitter.com/md3LK1e88T — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 14, 2023

12. Everybody loves you… we don’t know why.

13. Over-the-top bhi ho.

14. When Kareena Kapoor said, “Main apni favourite hoon,” you felt that. Narcissism comes to you naturally.

15. You are omnipresent, you can be found everywhere.

16. Wanderlust is your jam, if not your Instagram bio.

Orry is goals – we all wanna be him.