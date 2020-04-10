Lord Voldemort and Tamraj Kilvish: These are two characters who terrified the hell out of us as kids, as they gave a tough time to our favourite heroes Shaktimaan and Harry Potter

The two villains were sharp, evil and incorrigible.

Those aren't the only similarities between them, though. As Twitter user Sagar points out in a thread, these characters have had oddly identical lives. Here's why.

Starting with their names, which have the same meaning.

Voldemort was known as the Dark Lord, while ‘Tam’Raj literally translates to Lord of the Dark pic.twitter.com/DF3qOhtqcN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

And their looks/dressing style.

Both Voldemort and Kilvish wore a black robe, had a whitened face and an unusual nose pic.twitter.com/Sb9u00VbBi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Their biggest enemies or reasons of death.

Both were destined to be killed by a flying man with magical powers pic.twitter.com/cpKYpLNl7J — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

And their sins.

Voldemort killed Harry’s parents and Kilvish killed Shaktiman’s parents pic.twitter.com/hY607voscX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Both were great students, with different names.

Voldemort and Harry Potter studied in the same school. Kilvish and Shaktimaan had the same guru pic.twitter.com/FBl2pC7BVA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

And the world first got to know about them in the year 1997.

Both the characters were first revealed to the world in 1997 pic.twitter.com/M9uh9o7cTs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

People, quite impressed with these comarisons, said:

Never thought I'd be thinking so much about this.