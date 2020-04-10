Lord Voldemort and Tamraj Kilvish: These are two characters who terrified the hell out of us as kids, as they gave a tough time to our favourite heroes Shaktimaan and Harry Potter

The two villains were sharp, evil and incorrigible.

Those aren't the only similarities between them, though. As Twitter user Sagar points out in a thread, these characters have had oddly identical lives. Here's why.

Starting with their names, which have the same meaning.

And their looks/dressing style.

Their biggest enemies or reasons of death.

And their sins.

Both were great students, with different names.

And the world first got to know about them in the year 1997.

People, quite impressed with these comarisons, said:

Never thought I'd be thinking so much about this.