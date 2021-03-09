The royal family isn't unknown to controversy but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah marks the first time something so big has happened during the 'Twitter-age'.
That's important because while everyone always had opinions on the lives of the royals, now those opinions are out in the public for literally everyone to read.
Which brings us to this tweet by Simmi Grewal.
#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil.— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021
Taking a direct dig at the couple, Simmi said that she doesn't believe what they are saying and called them "evil".
It's obviously a strong take from someone who has absolutely no connection with the family, something pointed out by many.
Wow !!! Harry also said the same things but it is very convenient to go after the woman always . Coz yeah she is evil , she would have controlled him or whatever crap ...Shameful & disgusting #Misogyny https://t.co/67NsiVEZAE— J (@BeingPerceptive) March 9, 2021
Who the fuck even are you?? https://t.co/tLgRbLkPZf— 𝓛𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓮𝓮 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓷 (@sailormoonyb) March 8, 2021
you're joking... https://t.co/h4hkK1CUZb— upasana (@Udipi5) March 8, 2021
Meghan's entire life depended on one person's approval and that one person ditched her. :( https://t.co/sZ43AHlBwZ— Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) March 8, 2021
loooooooooooooooooooool who asked you? https://t.co/on19Z8GpIc— anj🌿 (@anjalianjalinaa) March 8, 2021
Imagine still being colonized. https://t.co/revZkNLzpB— 🤍Tang San🤍 (@sfirebolt) March 8, 2021
ok simi who asked u https://t.co/nLEPyUUb8o— yk (@yashrahh) March 8, 2021
As you can see, things got a little out of hand and she posted with this tweet in response.