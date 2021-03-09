The royal family isn't unknown to controversy but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah marks the first time something so big has happened during the 'Twitter-age'. 

That's important because while everyone always had opinions on the lives of the royals, now those opinions are out in the public for literally everyone to read. 

Which brings us to this tweet by Simmi Grewal. 

Taking a direct dig at the couple, Simmi said that she doesn't believe what they are saying and called them "evil".

It's obviously a strong take from someone who has absolutely no connection with the family, something pointed out by many.

As you can see, things got a little out of hand and she posted with this tweet in response. 

Simmi, really just...avoid?