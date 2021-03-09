The royal family isn't unknown to controversy but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah marks the first time something so big has happened during the 'Twitter-age'.

That's important because while everyone always had opinions on the lives of the royals, now those opinions are out in the public for literally everyone to read.

Which brings us to this tweet by Simmi Grewal.

#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Taking a direct dig at the couple, Simmi said that she doesn't believe what they are saying and called them "evil".

It's obviously a strong take from someone who has absolutely no connection with the family, something pointed out by many.

Wow !!! Harry also said the same things but it is very convenient to go after the woman always . Coz yeah she is evil , she would have controlled him or whatever crap ...Shameful & disgusting #Misogyny https://t.co/67NsiVEZAE — J (@BeingPerceptive) March 9, 2021

Who the fuck even are you?? https://t.co/tLgRbLkPZf — 𝓛𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓮𝓮 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓷 (@sailormoonyb) March 8, 2021

not a brown woman putting another woc down on international women’s day....they won’t give you british citizenship luv https://t.co/SCIvc6CGz3 — Rach (@rachelfernando_) March 8, 2021

Meghan's entire life depended on one person's approval and that one person ditched her. :( https://t.co/sZ43AHlBwZ — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) March 8, 2021

When you go to Oprah and not have a rendezvous with Simi Garewal. https://t.co/yYxbpEoAoQ — Baran Pradhan (@BP_Gooner95) March 8, 2021

ok simi who asked u https://t.co/nLEPyUUb8o — yk (@yashrahh) March 8, 2021

As you can see, things got a little out of hand and she posted with this tweet in response.

I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate... — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Simmi, really just...avoid?