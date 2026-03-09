Sharma ji ka ladka yaaawrrrr.

The T20 World Cup 2026 final was expected to bring out some drama for all cricket fans, but it was actually an explosive two innings hit that caused the internet to fall in love with Abhishek Sharma.

India vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium (held at the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad) had 120k+ spectators.

The final was a huge stage and one young opener was under a lot of pressure, having had a disastrous tournament up to that point.

Abhishek had been criticized and many wanted him dropped after having only scored 89 runs over eight matches before the final. There was speculation as to whether he was still a good fit for the team heading into the final.

And as everyone knows, cricket and the internet love a good comeback.

Sharma ji ka Comeback yaar

He pulled off a comeback so great that the moment the final was over, everyone viewed him as being the MAIN CHARACTER of the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma Struggles Through The Tournament Up Until The Final (Where He Ends Up Changing Everything)

Was Abhishek Sharma not well?

Going into the final, Sharma ji ka launda was struggling badly. There were written reports that he had entered the tournament with three #0 (out in three balls) and had experienced food poisoning, so he had no real confidence.

The management of the team from India backed him in the end and were richly rewarded for it by way of the tremendous manner that he played in a way where he would attack rather than play safe and back off. By the first over, he had already set the tone by attacking every New Zealand bowler as if he wanted to show them up for what they were worth.

Truth to tell, he probably had a bit of that to prove, anyway.

And boy did he deliver!!!

A T20 World Cup Record In 18 Ball

Once he began to play this way, what followed was a batting display that solidified his spot in T20 World Cup history.

Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup Final (18 balls) and he eclipsed the previous record of 23 balls set by Heinrich Klaasen during the 2024 T20 World Cup Final vs India.

Abhishek did much more than break the record; he broke it in a manner that was absolutely astounding.

Some statistics from his innings:

• 6 Fours

• 3 Sixes

He scored 52 runs from only 21 balls with a stunningly high 247.62 Strike Rate.

And every shot he played was taken place as if it was scripted to fit in with the film!

New Zealand’s Bowlers Were Collateral Damage

Abhishek did not simply score runs; he embarrassed one of the best bowling attacks in all of world cricket when he accomplished this feat!

After his explosive launch off Matt Henry, Abhishek Sharma followed up with some powerful boundaries when Jacob Duffy had the ball in his hands.

Abhishek managed to get six fours preceded by a six off Jacob Duffy. This completely swung the momentum towards India.

By the end of the first six overs (Powerplay) of the game, India had amassed 92 runs which was, at the time, the second highest powerplay total ever scored in T20 World Cup history.

Basically, before the game really started, Abhishek hindsight made the final a highlight show.

The Moment His Fairytale Innings Came To A Close

Like all high-speed knocks, eventually Abhishek Sharma's knock came to an end.

After edging a ball off Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert took a catch off Abhi. At that point, the hungry wolves managed to eat.

Momentum was all India, excitement was in the crowd, and on the internet Abhishek was the main star of that evening.

India Smash 255 In A Run Fest

Post-Abhishek fireworks, India continued to pile on the runs with Sanju Samson also contributing a blistering 89 runs, marking his third 80+ score of the tournament while Ishan Kishan contributed emphatically to this innings.

Together they formed the second wicket partnership of 100 runs before New Zealand could once again take control of the match.

India experienced a brief collapse when they lost four wickets in three overs but this little excitement quickly passed.

As Shivam Dube came to the crease to bring excitement back to the final over of the game.

He hammered 24 runs in the final over helping propel India to an outstanding score of 255-5.

Abhishek Sharma’s Emotional Response After the Match

Following his run and the tremendous support from the fans, Abhishek did not lose sight of the support he received from his teammates.

After the final, he expressed his gratitude to his teammates for their support during his struggle throughout the tournament.

“The team wanted me to play and score when I was not confident. I think one thing is important, and that is your company. The people around you. They never doubted me despite the fact that I was not that confident. The company really matters,” he said.

Abhishek’s emotional connection to his teammates was further illustrated by his unexpected statement when he stated: “I played with Shivam Dube’s bat, so thanks to him,”