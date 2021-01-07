Yesterday, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Washington US Capitol in a violent siege that horrified viewers and was condemned by leaders the world over. In fact, videos and images of the riot  showed an apocalyptic scene straight out of a dystopian movie. 

And of course, wouldn't you know it, The Simpsons predicted all of this just a few months ago. As they always do.

Twitter user Sakib posted this screengrab from an episode about Election Day.

Episode 4 of season 32 straight up predicted civil war, violent protests, and Trump supporters basically destroying the USA. Here's a clip.

By now, it's become a pattern for The Simpsons to predict everything that's happening in the world, but it still shocked a lot of folks.

Pretty freaky, huh?