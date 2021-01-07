Yesterday, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Washington US Capitol in a violent siege that horrified viewers and was condemned by leaders the world over. In fact, videos and images of the riot showed an apocalyptic scene straight out of a dystopian movie.

And of course, wouldn't you know it, The Simpsons predicted all of this just a few months ago. As they always do.

Twitter user Sakib posted this screengrab from an episode about Election Day.

The Simpsons predicting #civilwar2021 and riots in America They’ve done it again pic.twitter.com/gkoN49Gz3C — Sakib (@SakibArain) January 6, 2021

Episode 4 of season 32 straight up predicted civil war, violent protests, and Trump supporters basically destroying the USA. Here's a clip.

S32, E4, released only a few months ago: https://t.co/aCtllFcvJM — Nicholas Moreau (@nickmoreau) January 6, 2021

By now, it's become a pattern for The Simpsons to predict everything that's happening in the world, but it still shocked a lot of folks.

That’s scary lol — Yan_Mërlin (@Yan_merlin) January 7, 2021

True genius — George’s Ghost (@Payinattention4) January 6, 2021

2021 was doomed when this episode aired — Hayden Edwards (@Eddie_IDK97) January 6, 2021

Simpsons predictions r funny but always on point — Naza (@naza25722) January 6, 2021

It’s like the Simpsons were the gaslighting Nostradamus for the US. — Bridget (@bth77police) January 6, 2021

these aren’t even predictions anymore they’re legit showing us — don scar (@Shakkaho_) January 6, 2021

Pretty freaky, huh?